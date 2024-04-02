Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case





Former President Donald Trump has posted $175 million bail in New York's civil fraud case, preventing his assets from being seized while the case is under appeal.

A state appeals court ruled last week that Trump and his co-defendants had 10 days to pay the amount, which was less than the $464 million judgment originally due on March 25.

Before last week's ruling, Trump was on the hook for $454 million, the bulk of the fraud judgment, but the amount he owed had been growing by more than $111,000 a day because of the added interest.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said Monday that he would be vindicated on appeal.

As promised, President Trump posted bond. He hopes to be able to assert his rights on appeal and overturn this unjust verdict, Habba said in a statement.

If Trump does not win the appeal, he will have to pay more than $450 million under a judgment stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud case. A judge found that Trump and top executives of the Trump Organization intentionally engaged in a scheme to improperly inflate his assets on financial statements, allowing him to claim favorable loan and insurance rates at which he had no right.

Knight Specialty Insurance Co., the entity that underwrote Trump's bond, is part of a group of companies led by Los Angeles-based billionaire Don Hankey, who is No. 128 on the 2023 Forbes 400 list and #317 on the 2023 Forbes Billionaires List.

Hankey was an investor in Axos Bank, the financial institution that refinanced Trump's loans on Trump Tower and Trump National Doral Miami in 2022. Axos loaned Trump $100 million for his refinancing of Trump Tower and $125 million dollars more for Doral. Neither loan is due until 2032, according to the Office of Government Ethics statement submitted by Trump in August.

Trump is also appealing another verdict in New York after a jury in January awarded writer E. Jean Carroll $83 million in damages stemming from her defamation lawsuit against him. Last month, a federal judge approved Trump's $91.63 million bond in the case during the appeals process.

In a message published Monday evening in Truth Social, Trump acknowledged the $175 million bail, as well as the $91 million bail for the E. Jean Carroll case. He criticized the judge in the civil fraud case, without naming him, as well as James and New York's crime rate.

Trump also called the payments bail money that I can't use for my campaign. Exactly what Crooked Joe wanted.

Trump is expected to go on trial this month in the hush money case brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney. The trial is scheduled to begin April 15.

He also faces charges in three other criminal cases, including for alleged intentional withholding of classified materials and for election interference at the state and federal levels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Adam Reiss

Zoe Richards

Lisa Rubin, Megan Lebowitz and Emma Barnett contributed.

