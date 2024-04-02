



IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

“The threat is very real”: Judge extends silence after Trump attacks daughter on social media 11:44

Lawrence: Judge extends Trump's silence order, noting 'threat is very real' 06:54

Now playing

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case 07:27

FOLLOWING

Trump says he's good for reduced civil fraud bond of $175 million. So why didn't he pay it?04:12

Trump can't handle trial pressure, says Tim O'Brien03:40

Trump's bond is much more manageable now after falling to $175 million 08:53

'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump's bail to $175 million: Sue Craig08:02

'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump's reaction to the silent trial date 05:50

Trump says he 'could spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign01:27

Trump's civil fraud bail in New York lowered to $175 million 02:35

Trump attends secret hearing in New York as deadline for civil fraud bonds approaches 02:45

Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454 million bail05:55

Litman: Any scenario in Trump affairs in New York 'will cause him existential harm' 09:40

The train is coming: Attorney Willis blasts Trump amid huge legal risks08:00

Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy12:07

Trump, TikTok, Truth Social and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor05:49

Why Trump's properties can't save him from his huge bond problem08:12

Lawrence: New York fraud case will expose Trump's fundamental political lie about his wealth 08:29

Trump's $454 Million Problem: Can He Post Half a Billion Dollar Bail in Just Hours?08:33

'Monopoly money': Why Trump's Truth Social deal might not help his $454 million bond 06:35

Donald Trump has posted $175 million bail in the New York civil fraud case, avoiding seizure of his assets while he appeals the case. Former New York Deputy Attorney General Tristan Snell joins Michael Steele to discuss.April 2, 2024

Learn more

“The threat is very real”: Judge extends silence after Trump attacks daughter on social media 11:44

Lawrence: Judge extends Trump's silence order, noting 'threat is very real' 06:54

Now playing

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case 07:27

FOLLOWING

Trump says he's good for reduced civil fraud bond of $175 million. So why didn't he pay it?04:12

Trump can't handle trial pressure, says Tim O'Brien03:40

Trump's bond is much more manageable now after falling to $175 million 08:53

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/inside-with-jen-psaki/watch/donald-trump-posts-175-million-bond-in-civil-fraud-case-208111173925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos