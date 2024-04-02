Politics
Resurgent opposition defeats Erdoan in crucial local elections – Eurasia Review
(EurActiv) — Turks dealt the biggest electoral blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his party on Sunday (March 31) in a nationwide local vote that reaffirmed the opposition as a political force and strengthened the mayor from Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, as the president's main rival.
After most votes were counted, Imamolu led by 10 percentage points in the race for mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, while his Republican People's Party (CHP) held on to Ankara and won 15 other mayoral seats in cities across the country.
It was the worst defeat for Erdoan and his AK Party (AKP) in more than two decades in power, and could signal a shift in the country's divided political landscape. Erdoan called it a turning point in a speech after midnight.
He and the AKP performed worse than opinion polls predicted due to soaring inflation, discontent among Islamist voters and, in Istanbul, the appeal of Imamalus beyond the CHP's secular base, analysts say.
Those who don't understand the nation's message will ultimately lose, Imamolu, 53, told thousands of cheering supporters Sunday night, some of them chanting for Erdoan to resign.
Tonight, 16 million citizens of Istanbul sent a message to both our rivals and the president, said the former businessman, who entered politics in 2008 and is now widely touted as a likely presidential challenger .
Erdoan, who in the 1990s was also mayor of his hometown of Istanbul, had campaigned hard ahead of the municipal elections, which analysts described as an indicator of both his support and the durability of the opposition .
Addressing crowds gathered at the AKP headquarters in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said his alliance had lost altitude across the country and that he would take steps to respond to voters' message.
If we made a mistake, we will fix it in the years to come, he said. If we are missing something, we will complete it.
Elsewhere in Ankara, thousands of other supporters earlier waved Turkish and party flags during a speech by re-elected CHP mayor Mansur Yavas, who defeated his AKP challenger, a further disappointment for Erdoan .
According to 92.92% of ballots opened in Istanbul, Europe's largest city and the country's economic engine, Imamolu obtained 50.92% support, compared to 40.05% for AKP challenger Murat Kurum, former minister in Erdoan's national government.
Polls predicted a close fight in Istanbul and possible CHP losses across the country.
Yet partial official results reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency show that the AKP and its main ally gave up their mayoral posts in 19 key municipalities, including the major cities of Bursa and Balikesir in the industrialized northwest, perhaps reflecting tensions on employees.
The CHP leads nationally with nearly 1% of the vote, a first in 35 years, according to the results.
Mert Arslanalp, an assistant professor of political science at Istanbul's Bogazici University, said it was Erdo's most serious electoral defeat since he came to national power in 2002.
Imamolu demonstrated that he could overcome the deep sociopolitical divisions that define Turkey's opposition electorate, even without their institutional support, he said. This makes him the most competitive political rival of the Erdoan regime.
Imamolus rises
In 2019, Imamolu dealt a major blow to Erdoan in his first victory in Istanbul, ending 25 years of rule in the city by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors, including Erdoan's bid for mayor in the 1990s. The CHP also won Ankara that year.
The president fought back in 2023 by winning re-election and a parliamentary majority with his nationalist allies, despite years of cost-of-living crisis.
Analysts said economic stress, including inflation of nearly 70% and slowing growth caused by an aggressive monetary tightening regime, prompted voters to punish the AKP this time around.
The economy was the deciding factor, said Hakan Akbas, senior adviser to the Albright Stonebridge Group. The Turkish people demanded change and Imamolu is now President Erdoan's enemy by default.
Erdoan said ending the second election cycle in less than a year would itself bring respite to the economy.
Outside the Istanbul municipality building, flag-waving supporters said they wanted to see Imamolu challenge Erdoan for the presidency in the future.
We are very happy. I love him so much. We would like to see him as president, said Esra, a housewife.
Growing popular support for the Islamist New Welfare party, which has taken an even tougher stance than Erdoan against Israel on the Gaza conflict, has also undermined the AKP's support. The party took Sanliurfa from an AKP chairman in the southeast.
Imamolu was re-elected despite the collapse of the opposition alliance that failed to oust Erdoan last year.
The main pro-Kurdish party, which supported Imamolu in 2019, this time presented its own candidate under the DEM banner in Istanbul. But many Kurds put aside their loyalty to the party and voted for it again, the results suggest.
In the southeast, with a Kurdish majority, the DEM reasserted its strength, winning 10 provinces. Following previous elections, the state replaced pro-Kurdish mayors with state-appointed administrators following previous elections, due to alleged links to militants.
Violence erupted earlier in the day, including an incident in the southeast when groups armed with guns, sticks and stones clashed, killing one person and injuring 11 others. In another incident, a neighborhood official, or muhtar, candidate was killed and four people were injured. a fight, Anadolu reported.
Several other people were injured in other incidents, while one person was shot dead and two others were injured the night before the vote in Bursa, Demiroren news agency reported.
