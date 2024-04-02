“Indian economy records new records as several economies struggle”: PM Modi at RBI 90th anniversary ceremony





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India must become economically self-reliant in the next decade to reduce its vulnerability to global influences.

While addressing the 90th birthday ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India On Monday in Mumbai, the Prime Minister said that over the next 10 years, India would strive to improve its financial independence, with the country's economy little impacted by global developments, as we are already on the way to become an engine of global growth.

He also highlighted the potential for job creation once the BJP-led NDA government begins its third term in June.

Shaktikanta Das, who was also present at the event, said that the financial sector is stable and GDP growth is strong.

PM Modi congratulates RBI

Over the next 10 years, India must strive to become a financially atmanirbhar economy, insulated from all global events and continuing to move confidently towards progress and development, the Prime Minister said Modi.

The Prime Minister said the country's economy has recovered over the past few years after the legacy disaster of 2014, when the BJP government came to power, and is now ready to take off.

India is one of the youngest nations in the world. Our policies have opened up new sectors of the economy like green energy, digital technology, defense going into exports, MSMEs, space and tourism industries.

The RBI must respond to the aspirations of the youth and develop out-of-the-box policies for all these emerging sectors to help the youth, the Prime Minister urged.

Highlighting that globally, it is difficult for nations to strike a balance between inflation control and growth, the Prime Minister called on the RBI to study and develop a model for this, which can be a pioneer for the world, especially for the South, while ensuring that the Indian rupee is accessible and acceptable throughout the world.

Objective for the next 10 years

Aiming the target for the next 10 years, Prime Minister Modi said that the aspirations of the youth of India must be targeted and the RBI has an important role in realizing these aspirations of the youth.

“When we decide the goal for the next 10 years, we must keep one more thing in mind. That is the aspirations of Indian youth. India today is one of the youngest countries of the world. The RBI has an important role in meeting this aspiration of the youth,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that when decisions are right, policies bear good fruits.

“Transformation happened because our efforts were honest and consistent. This change happened because our policies, intentions and decisions were clear. When intentions are clear, then policies are good. When policies are good , then the decisions are good. …And when the decisions are good, the results are also good,” PM Modi said.

“The transformation of the Indian banking sector is a case study”

PM Modi also appreciated the government's efforts to revive PSU banks, saying the transformation of Indian banking sector is a case study. “We have left no stone unturned for the growth of the banking sector. The BJP government has worked with the policy of recognition, resolution and recapitalization. To improve the situation of public sector banks, the BJP government has injected capital of around Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. and also brought reforms related to governance,” the Prime Minister said.

“UPI has become a globally recognized platform”

Highlighting the growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) over the last 10 years, Prime Minister Modi said India has entered a new era of banking, economy and foreign exchange. “UPI has become a globally recognized platform. It records more than 1,200 million transactions every month. In just 10 years, we have entered a new era of banking, economics and foreign exchange. We need to think more about possibilities of digital transactions. We also need to monitor the channels of a cashless economy and ensure we foster a financially inclusive culture,” he said.

“NPAs in banks have fallen to less than 3%”

Further, PM Modi said that NPAs in banks have fallen to less than 3% in September 2023 from the record high of 11.25% in 2018. “The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks, which were around 11.25 percent in 2018. , reached below 3 percent in September 2023. The “double bottom line” problem is now a thing of the past. Banks are now seeing credit growth of 15 percent. The RBI has played an important role in all these achievements,” the Prime Minister added.

“Ease of banking”

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted easy access to credit, promoting ease of banking. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has worked very well on inflation targeting, PM Modi said.

“This change happened because our policies, our intentions and our decisions were clear. Our efforts were stable and honest. When intentions are clear, then the policies are good. When the policies are good, then the decisions are good. And When the decisions are good, the results are also good,” PM Modi said.

About RBI

The RBI, created in 1935 functions as the central bank of the country in accordance with the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission and is governed by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Initially headed by Sir Osborne Smith, the RBI began operations on April 1, 1935, overseeing the issuance of currency, banking services and the development of rural cooperatives.

Over the years, the RBI's responsibilities have expanded to include monetary management, regulation of the financial system, foreign exchange management, issuance of currencies, monitoring of the payment system and developmental functions.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/pm-modi-addresses-ceremony-marking-90-years-of-rbi/articleshow/108929168.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos