Donald Trump lashes out at judge after posting $175 million bail





Donald Trump lashed out at the judge in his New York civil fraud case after posting $175 million bail on Monday.

“I just posted a $175 million bond with the unfortunately bankrupt and very troubled state of New York, based on a corrupt judge and attorney general who used a statute that has no never been used for this before, where no jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a perfect 100% conservative/non-reliability clause, there were no casualties (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS,” the former president wrote in a message. on its Truth Social platform.

Trump is fighting to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's February ruling that he lied for years about his wealth in order to obtain favorable loans and cut deals. He was ordered to pay nearly $355 million in fines plus nearly $100 million in interest.

Former US President Donald Trump seen taking his seat during an event. The former president took aim at Judge Engoron and Letitia James after posting his $175 million bond. Former US President Donald Trump seen taking his seat during an event. The former president took aim at Judge Engoron and Letitia James after posting his $175 million bond. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump posted the bond to stop collection of the more than $454 million he owes and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals. A New York appeals court had given him 10 days to pay the money after judges agreed last month to reduce the amount needed to stop enforcement of the judgment.

The state courts' appellate division said it will hear arguments in September, but no specific date has been set.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying the financial statements actually understated his wealth.

“As promised, President Trump has posted bond. He looks forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict,” Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, told the Associated Press. Habba has been contacted for further comment via email.

Trump on Monday also denounced New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who filed a lawsuit against Trump on behalf of the state.

Before the appeals court intervened to reduce the required bond, James was expected to launch efforts to collect the judgment, possibly by seizing some of Trump's properties.

“This is a fabricated ELECTION INTERFERENCE scam that is so bad for New York, where businesses are fleeing and violent crime is thriving,” Trump added on Truth Social.

“The crooked judge, to fit his narrative, valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it was worth 50 to 100 times that amount. He ruled that I was guilty before I even saw the case. He should be disbarred, and Letitia James, who campaigned for TRUMP, indicted. She also posted $91 million bail on a another fake deal in New York, money I can't use for my campaign. Just what Crooked Joe wanted. WITCH HUNT!” James' office has been contacted for comment via email.

It comes as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, fights several civil cases as well as four criminal indictments while campaigning to win back the White House.

A case in New York is expected to be the first of four criminal cases set to go to trial on April 15. That case centers on allegations that Trump falsely recorded payments to Michael Cohen, then his attorney, as legal fees when they were supposed to be repaid. him for money paid to bury allegations of extramarital sex during the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison. He denies any wrongdoing.

Updated 4/2/24, 3:15 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

