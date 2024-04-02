PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi's 'India will be on fire' remark: 'Is this the language of democracy?' | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent comment that if the BJP was elected for the third time, India would be set on fire, while addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand. Is this the language of democracy? » said Narendra Modi. At the opposition Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi rigged the election match and before the elections he sent two ministers chief in prison. “If the BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember that,” Rahul Gandhi said. Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

“The shahzada (prince) of the Shahi family of the Congress has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling for 70 years in the country and talk about setting the country on fire! Do you approve of this? Are you going to allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Will you not punish people who say such words,” said Narendra Modi.

“No one trusts Congress and its emergency mentality when it comes to democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to drag India towards instability,” PM Modi said.

Without naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh, whose North-South comments after passing the Union Budget sparked controversy, Narendra Modi said, “A top Congress leader spoke of dividing the country between North and South. Shouldn't such a person be punished? “But the Congress gave him a list of elections… Uttarakhand will never forget that the Congress even insulted Bipin Rawat.”

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the CAA and said that no matter how much Congress opposes it, refugees have Modi's guarantee.

“The Congress has divided the country in such a way that we had to see the Gurudwara of our Guru Nanak through binoculars all these years. The BJP invented the Kartarpur corridor. If the Congress had not shown its weakness, no one would not have even dared to look at our borders. A new example of how the Congress handed over Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has now emerged. Can this Congress protect the country?” said PM Modi.