Politics
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi's 'India will be on fire' remark: 'Is this the language of democracy?' | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent comment that if the BJP was elected for the third time, India would be set on fire, while addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand. Is this the language of democracy? » said Narendra Modi. At the opposition Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi rigged the election match and before the elections he sent two ministers chief in prison. “If the BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember that,” Rahul Gandhi said.
“The shahzada (prince) of the Shahi family of the Congress has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling for 70 years in the country and talk about setting the country on fire! Do you approve of this? Are you going to allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Will you not punish people who say such words,” said Narendra Modi.
“No one trusts Congress and its emergency mentality when it comes to democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to drag India towards instability,” PM Modi said.
Without naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh, whose North-South comments after passing the Union Budget sparked controversy, Narendra Modi said, “A top Congress leader spoke of dividing the country between North and South. Shouldn't such a person be punished? “But the Congress gave him a list of elections… Uttarakhand will never forget that the Congress even insulted Bipin Rawat.”
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the CAA and said that no matter how much Congress opposes it, refugees have Modi's guarantee.
“The Congress has divided the country in such a way that we had to see the Gurudwara of our Guru Nanak through binoculars all these years. The BJP invented the Kartarpur corridor. If the Congress had not shown its weakness, no one would not have even dared to look at our borders. A new example of how the Congress handed over Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has now emerged. Can this Congress protect the country?” said PM Modi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-targets-rahul-gandhis-india-will-be-on-fire-remark-is-this-language-of-democracy-101712042797752.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi's 'India will be on fire' remark: 'Is this the language of democracy?' | Latest news India
- Kate Middleton Cancer News: Expert Reveals Harry's True Feelings About Princess' Diagnosis Announcement
- Top three biggest things we learned in March
- 'Godzilla X Kong' is Hollywood's best opening in 2024
- 14th Annual New Product Showcase Winners Recognized at Global Pet Expo 2024
- Turkish elections: Erdogan and his party suffer shocking defeats
- Can penis photos be used for AI medical diagnosis?Startup claims it can detect sexually transmitted diseases
- Donald Trump lashes out at judge after posting $175 million bail
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- In case of solar eclipse, universities give physicists football star treatment
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- “Indian economy records new records as several economies struggle”: PM Modi at RBI 90th anniversary ceremony