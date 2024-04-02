Donald Trump has an 'increasingly erratic mind,' says former prosecutor





Former President Donald Trump has an increasingly “erratic mind” following his recent posts on Truth Social, according to former prosecutor Dennis Aftergut.

Amid the 2024 elections, in which former President Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden will face off as the two men each win a series of primary elections to become their party's presumptive presidential nominees, Trump is often known for using his social media account at Truth Social to speak out on the political mood, often criticizing his political opponents.

Additionally, Trump, who is facing various legal issues at the state and federal levels, also took to Truth Social to express his innocence and opposition to the allegations against him. Most recently, Judge Juan Merchan imposed a silence against Trump after the former president made a series of public comments about Merchan and his daughter, Loren Merchan. Trump attacked Merchan's daughter for her work in Democratic political circles and called for the judge to be recused from the case.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records regarding secret payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair secret before the 2016 election. Prosecutors led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, say the payments were part of a plan to prevent potentially damaging stories about the Republican from becoming public. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts against him in the case.

On Monday, Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, published an opinion piece titled “How Violence and Intimidation Are Key to Understanding Trump” on The Bulwark, a news site on Substack that provides analysis and reporting.

Former President Donald Trump on March 25, 2024 in New York. According to former prosecutor Dennis Aftergut, Trump has an increasingly erratic mind following his recent posts on Truth Social.

In the article, Aftergut discusses Trump's continued social media posts stating that the former president's mind has become “increasingly erratic.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

“You can see Trump's increasingly erratic mind in his calls for violence and acts of intimidation. Such calls led New York State Judge Juan Merchan to impose a silence limited to Trump last week in order to protect jurors and prosecutors at Trump's upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan. Trump's mind seems increasingly chaotic. You can see it in his delusional, rambling campaign speeches that last hours.”

Aftergut continues to explain that Trump's messages are often aimed at “strengthening his base” amid the 2024 elections, but he adds that the general election is all about appealing to middle-of-the-road voters.

“Posts inciting violence on social media will almost certainly have the opposite effect. Yet Trump cannot help it. There is madness in his method, politically and psychologically. And his madness is a call method for all of us. We must be methodical in responding to him if we wish to preserve our security and freedom from Trump and his thugs,” Aftergut added.

Aftergut's comments come after LaDoris Cordell, a retired judge who worked at the California Superior Court, said the former president was facing imprisonment for his online behavior.

Speaking on CNN on Monday, Cordell said Trump was “tiptoeing” into breaking the gag order and that many people believe there are “double standards” regarding how he is dealt with by the courts.

“When he crosses that gag line – and I hope it gets expanded – there should be only one response: Bring your Donald Trump toothbrush because you're going to be in a jail cell for a while ” Cordell said. “There has to be an immediate consequence if he defies a court order. That's a normal response. You can't have a justice system subject to that kind of threats and intimidation. Nowhere else does that happen.” happened and happened without consequences and that needs to change and that needs to change now.”

