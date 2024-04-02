Faced with Erdogan's setback in Turkey, the opposition makes enormous progress

Turkey's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in Sunday's local elections, deeply irking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had aimed to regain control of these urban areas.

The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who sought to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition five years ago, amid serious economic recession and high inflation.

These good results should probably help to reinvigorate the opposition after a crushing defeat in the presidential and legislative elections last year.



With more than 90% of the ballot boxes counted, the outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was well ahead in Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to the public Anadolu agency. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with an astonishing 25 points difference over his challenger, according to the results.

In total, the CHP won municipalities in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu, paving the way for many strongholds of Erdogan's party. He won 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the presidential party, marking the CHP's biggest electoral victory since Erdogan came to power two decades ago.

Erdogan acknowledged the electoral setback in a speech from the balcony of the presidential palace, saying his party had suffered “a loss of altitude” across Turkey. The people have delivered a “message” that their party will “analyze” by engaging in “courageous” self-criticism, he declared.

“Unfortunately, nine months after our victory in the May 28 elections, we were unable to achieve the desired result in the local elections,” Erdogan added. “We will correct our mistakes and fill in our shortcomings.”

He pledged to continue the economic program introduced last year aimed at combating inflation.

The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of Erdogan, who was seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to opposition in elections five years ago. The CHP's victories in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility.

The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.

The result gave a boost to the opposition, divided and demoralized after a defeat by Erdogan and his ruling party, the Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the presidential elections and parliamentarians last year.

“Voters have decided to establish a new political order in Turkey,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told a crowd of cheering supporters. “Today, voters decided to change the situation in Turkey for 22 years and open the door to a new political climate in our country.”

A large crowd gathered in front of Ankara City Hall to celebrate Yavas' victory. “Ankara is proud of you!” the supporters chanted.

Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said “this surprising result” was because voters wanted to punish the ruling party for “the depth of economic malaise.” Skyrocketing inflation has left many Turkish households struggling to afford basic goods.

AKP supporters chose to stay away from polling stations or vote for other parties, Ulgen said.

“The turnout was relatively low compared to previous elections,” he said. “There were shifts between parties in voting, which did not happen in national elections due to stronger ideological attachments. This time around, economics took precedence over identify.”

Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as neighborhood administrations.

The turnout rate was around 76%, according to the state-run Anadolu agency, compared to 87% last year.

Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly. However, one person was killed and 11 others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. At least six people were also injured in the fighting that broke out in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa.

“From the data we obtained, it seems that our citizens' trust in us has paid off,” Imamoglu said.

Imamoglu won 50.6% of the vote in Istanbul, while AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister of urbanization and environment, received 40.5%, according to Anadolu. Opinion polls showed a close race between the two.

Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, ran without the support of some of the parties that helped him win in 2019. The People's Equality and Democracy Party, pro-Kurdish, and the nationalist IYI party presented their own candidacy. candidates in the race.

An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to oust Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the devastating earthquake last year that killed more than 53,000 people.

Ulgen said the result propelled Imamoglu into the role of a possible opposition leader to challenge Erdogan for the presidency in 2028.

“This result certainly marked a turning point for Imamoglu,” he said. “He will appear as the natural opposition candidate for the next round of the presidential election.

A new conservative religious party, the New Welfare Party (YRP), appears to have attracted votes from AKP supporters, disillusioned with the government's handling of the economy.

In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party was on course to win many municipalities, but it was unclear whether it would be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.

Analysts say a strong performance by Erdogan's party would have strengthened his resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect his conservative values ​​and allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term ends.

Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, is pushing for a new constitution that would put family values ​​at the forefront.