Politics
Faced with Erdogan's setback in Turkey, the opposition makes enormous progress
Turkey's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in Sunday's local elections, deeply irking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had aimed to regain control of these urban areas.
With more than 90% of the ballot boxes counted, the outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was well ahead in Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to the public Anadolu agency. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with an astonishing 25 points difference over his challenger, according to the results.
In total, the CHP won municipalities in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu, paving the way for many strongholds of Erdogan's party. He won 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the presidential party, marking the CHP's biggest electoral victory since Erdogan came to power two decades ago.
Erdogan acknowledged the electoral setback in a speech from the balcony of the presidential palace, saying his party had suffered “a loss of altitude” across Turkey. The people have delivered a “message” that their party will “analyze” by engaging in “courageous” self-criticism, he declared.
“Unfortunately, nine months after our victory in the May 28 elections, we were unable to achieve the desired result in the local elections,” Erdogan added. “We will correct our mistakes and fill in our shortcomings.”
He pledged to continue the economic program introduced last year aimed at combating inflation.
The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of Erdogan, who was seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to opposition in elections five years ago. The CHP's victories in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility.
The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.
The result gave a boost to the opposition, divided and demoralized after a defeat by Erdogan and his ruling party, the Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the presidential elections and parliamentarians last year.
“Voters have decided to establish a new political order in Turkey,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told a crowd of cheering supporters. “Today, voters decided to change the situation in Turkey for 22 years and open the door to a new political climate in our country.”
A large crowd gathered in front of Ankara City Hall to celebrate Yavas' victory. “Ankara is proud of you!” the supporters chanted.
Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said “this surprising result” was because voters wanted to punish the ruling party for “the depth of economic malaise.” Skyrocketing inflation has left many Turkish households struggling to afford basic goods.
AKP supporters chose to stay away from polling stations or vote for other parties, Ulgen said.
“The turnout was relatively low compared to previous elections,” he said. “There were shifts between parties in voting, which did not happen in national elections due to stronger ideological attachments. This time around, economics took precedence over identify.”
Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as neighborhood administrations.
The turnout rate was around 76%, according to the state-run Anadolu agency, compared to 87% last year.
Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly. However, one person was killed and 11 others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. At least six people were also injured in the fighting that broke out in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa.
“From the data we obtained, it seems that our citizens' trust in us has paid off,” Imamoglu said.
Imamoglu won 50.6% of the vote in Istanbul, while AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister of urbanization and environment, received 40.5%, according to Anadolu. Opinion polls showed a close race between the two.
Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, ran without the support of some of the parties that helped him win in 2019. The People's Equality and Democracy Party, pro-Kurdish, and the nationalist IYI party presented their own candidacy. candidates in the race.
An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to oust Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the devastating earthquake last year that killed more than 53,000 people.
Ulgen said the result propelled Imamoglu into the role of a possible opposition leader to challenge Erdogan for the presidency in 2028.
“This result certainly marked a turning point for Imamoglu,” he said. “He will appear as the natural opposition candidate for the next round of the presidential election.
A new conservative religious party, the New Welfare Party (YRP), appears to have attracted votes from AKP supporters, disillusioned with the government's handling of the economy.
In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party was on course to win many municipalities, but it was unclear whether it would be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.
Analysts say a strong performance by Erdogan's party would have strengthened his resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect his conservative values and allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term ends.
Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, is pushing for a new constitution that would put family values at the forefront.
|
Sources
2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2024/04/01/erdogan-turkey-local-elections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Faced with Erdogan's setback in Turkey, the opposition makes enormous progress
- No. 54 Men's Tennis Drops 4 hour 50 minute marathon match to LMU
- Google deletes data collected from private browsing.
- Twenty Labor councilors quit the party in protest at the leadership | LABOR
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Mamborao, Occidental Mindoro
- Prabowo assures Xi Jinping of continuation of One-China policy
- Donald Trump has an 'increasingly erratic mind,' says former prosecutor
- Google Podcasts is dead: Here's how to move to YouTube Music
- PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi's 'India will be on fire' remark: 'Is this the language of democracy?' | Latest news India
- Kate Middleton Cancer News: Expert Reveals Harry's True Feelings About Princess' Diagnosis Announcement
- Top three biggest things we learned in March
- 'Godzilla X Kong' is Hollywood's best opening in 2024