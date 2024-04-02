The Easter War, a new holiday for the Trump cult





If you spent any time online on Sunday, you probably noticed a little culture war play. The supposed trigger was the Biden administration's recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. Conservatives exploded with indignation. This is an intentional attempt to insult and mock Christians across America, said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. The timing is no coincidence, fumed National Review senior editor Dan McLaughlin.

The timing was, in fact, entirely fortuitous. For several years, Transgender Day of Visibility has taken place on March 31, and this year, Easter, the date of which changes from year to year, falls on the same day. The coincidence of timing was enough to spark an entire day of outrage in the conservative news sphere. For millions of conservative Christians, the fulmination against Biden's latest secular progressive offense has been made part of the celebration of the holiday.

The War on Christmas was such a successful event for the conservative political industry, providing hours of outrage and fundraising, that it was only a matter of time before the franchise spread so far at Easter. But this episode is also a reflection of the slow fusion of Republican politics with political Christianity, a process that helped create a quasi-religious personality cult of Donald Trump.

In the mid-20th century, the separation of church and state evolved from a legal concept to a social philosophy. My mother was still required to say the Lord's Prayer every morning at her public school, but the schools had mostly stopped holding sectarian religious observances, and officials had generally come to respect the liberal notion that United States contained various religious identities and that no one would dominate the world. others.

The rise of the Christian right and its entry into the Republican Party during the Reagan era upset this balance. Right-wing religious activists like Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell have treated religious neutrality as a form of anti-Christian oppression, instilling in the Republican Party a new desire to infuse Christianity into the public sphere. Under the administration of George W. Bush, who routinely invoked divine inspiration for his governing agenda, liberal critics grew increasingly concerned about the prospect of theocracy.

But a more precise definition of the phenomenon would be less a takeover of the state by the Church and more a slow absorption of Christianity into a right-wing political identity.

The premise of this belief system is that Christianity faces a deadly threat from secular liberalism. (Even though it has remained teetering on the brink of extinction for more than four decades, it has nonetheless managed to survive.) The Republican Party is the political arm and practical savior of the faith, and any enemy of the party is therefore an enemy of Christianity. .

One of Donald Trump's few areas of true expertise is his astute mastery of conservative psychology, honed through endless hours spent poring over conservative media. Trump has gradually incorporated more Christian iconography into his campaign. He introduced prayers at his rallies, sold Bibles and used his social media account to promote messages from his supporters tastefully comparing him to Jesus. A recent Trump article quotes a devotee writing: “It's ironic that Christ went through his greatest persecution the same week they were trying to steal your possessions.” Another link is to an opinion piece in the Washington Times (a conservative newspaper founded by Unification Church sect leader Sun Myung Moon), titled The Crucifixion of Donald Trump.

To outsiders, it seems bizarre that devout followers of Christianity (or any other faith) would respect, much less virtually worship, one of the worst human beings in America. But all this simply stems from the mistaken but fervent belief that Christianity is waging a losing war for survival against liberalism.

If you take this to be true, then right-wing politics supersedes any other manifestation of faith. Joe Biden is a devout Catholic who attends church every week, and he released a statement on Easter Sunday proclaiming that Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's resurrection. As we gather with our loved ones, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus. We pray for each other and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. And as wars and conflicts claim innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to working for peace, security and dignity for all.

As a non-Christian, it's not really my cup of tea, and I prefer the days when presidents and other public leaders kept their religious beliefs private. Yet this presents a stark contrast to Trump's Easter message:

Happy Easter to everyone, including the crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges who are doing everything possible to interfere with the 2024 presidential election and putting me in jail, including those many people who I completely and utterly despise because that they want to destroy America. NOW A FAILING NATION, LIKE JACK SMITH DISTURBED, WHO IS SICK AND SICK, MRS. FANI FAUNI WADE, WHO SAID SHE BARELY KNEW THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO NOTE THAT HE SPENT YEARS LOVING HER, LONG BEFORE THE PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP IN GEORGIA BEGIN (AND THUS MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME VOID, CANCELED AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, ALONG WITH THE THUGS OF CROOKED JOES' DOJ, WORKING UNFAIRLY IN THE DA'S OFFICE, ILLEGALLY HIRED ME FOR A CASE THAT HE NEVER WANTED TO BE BROUGHT AND VIRTUALLY EVERY JURIST SAY IT'S A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, BREAKING IT, THE LAW ( POMERANTZ!) HAS BEEN REFUSED BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!

Compared to Biden's missive, Trump is ironically much more secular. It begins and ends with the recognition of Easter, but you can copy and paste any holiday into this space that uses the occasion as an excuse to call attention to personal grievances. Trump observes Easter just as he observes all major holidays, secular or religious. In one sense, this deranged screed is a triumph of the ethos of separation of church and state.

But in the right-wing imagination, it is Biden who is sacrilegious and Trump who is pious. Conservative victimization has become an important aspect of Christian practice. By taking time on Easter Sunday to delve into narcissistic grievances, while his godless opponent simply wrote a hymn to Jesus, Trump demonstrated his embrace of the authentic faith of his co-religionists.

