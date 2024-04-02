Indonesia's new leader visits China, promises close ties





BEIJING — Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto visited Beijing on Monday for his first foreign trip since his election and was quoted by Chinese state media as telling President Xi Jinping his intends to continue close ties under his predecessor Joko Widodo. Prabowo fully supports the development of closer relations between Indonesia and China and wishes to continue President Joko's policy of friendship with China, Prabowo was quoted as saying by China CCTV. The new Indonesian government will promote the alignment of development strategies between the two countries and encourage the achievement of more results in cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and poverty reduction, he said. -he declares. Prabowo, now Indonesia's defense minister, also said he views China as a key partner. On defense cooperation, I regard China as one of the key partners in ensuring regional peace and stability, he said in a statement, adding that he seeks to strengthen defense cooperation. defense with China. I am also committed to meeting Indonesia's military equipment needs, strengthening defense industry cooperation and establishing productive dialogues, he added. Xi described Prabowo as an old friend of the Chinese people and said China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation. Prabowo, 72, was elected in February but will not be sworn in until October. A longtime rival of the incumbent leader, better known as Jokowi, he is now widely seen as enjoying the strong support of his predecessors, winning his decisive victory with Jokowi's son as his vice-presidential running mate. The key to the valuable achievements of China-Indonesia relations lies in respecting strategic autonomy, mutual trust and mutual assistance, Xi said at the meeting, according to CCTV. Prabowo's decision to visit China ahead of Indonesia's regional neighbors underscores the close partnership built over the past decade under Jokowi, when China became Indonesia's main trading partner, supplying natural resources including nickel and coal. Jokowi's first visit after his inauguration was to China, for an annual summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in 2014. This was followed by six other visits. China has also invested billions in Indonesian infrastructure and industrial projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. It remains to be seen how Prabowo, now Indonesia's defense minister, will handle issues such as the jostling for influence between China and the United States in Southeast Asia. Prabowo previously said Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and would maintain good relations with China and the United States. China's broad claims in the South China Sea could pose a test for its leadership, even if the two countries' overlapping claims have not become a noisy conflict as has happened in recent months between China and the Philippines. Indonesia says the southern end of the South China Sea is part of its exclusive economic zone. China says the area falls under its own territorial claim, marked by a nine-dash U-shaped line rejected by other states in the region. China is willing to continue deepening maritime cooperation with Indonesia, Xi said in Prabowo on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15217589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos