China could lead Africa's renewable energy revolution, says ET EnergyWorld report





JOHANNESBURG: China has a unique opportunity to advance an energy revolution in Africa, but first it must end nearly two decades of neglect of green energy investment there, a study by the Boston University. Beijing has become the continent's largest bilateral trading partner since the turn of the century and has financed large-scale infrastructure projects worth billions of dollars. Three years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country would not build new coal-fired power projects overseas, pledging to combat climate change by supporting the development of green energy and low carbon emissions. Although Africa's green energy potential is among the highest in the world, Chinese loans and investments have so far provided relatively little support for the continent's energy transition, according to a report from the Global Development Policy Center from Boston University and the African Economic Research Consortium. Renewable energy loans, such as solar and wind, from China's two main development finance institutions accounted for just 2% of their $52 billion in energy loans between 2000 and 2022, while more 50% was allocated to fossil fuels. “Given current economic challenges and future energy opportunities, China can play a role in contributing to energy access and Africa's energy transition through trade, finance and FDI (investments foreign direct),” the report said. China's development finance institutions have focused on investing in the extraction and export of raw materials to China and in electrification projects. Chinese loans have targeted many of the sectors that produce the oil and minerals flowing back to China. At least eight hydropower projects financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (CHEXIM), which account for 26% of all hydropower loans, are intended to support the extraction of various metals. “While this pathway has generated export revenues for African economies, African countries are not yet enjoying the full benefits of renewable energy technologies,” the report said. In 2022, fossil fuels accounted for about 75% of Africa's total electricity generation and about 90% of energy consumption, according to the report. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

