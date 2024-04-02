How Turkey's local elections turned into a defeat for Erdogan





Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won a new mandate in last summer's legislative and presidential elections. But he suffered a crushing defeat against the main opposition party in municipal elections on March 31, against a backdrop of rampant inflation and the highest borrowing costs since the president came to power more than a year ago. of two decades. Election results showed that voters across the country turned against Erdogan's AK Party, but the turnaround was particularly dramatic in the cities of Istanbul, the country's commercial hub, and Ankara, the capital city. The count cemented by the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu his status as Erdogan's main adversary. The Imamoglus Republican People's Party, known as the CHP, won 37.8 percent of the vote to the AKP's 35.5 percent, according to results released by state broadcaster TRT. The AKP is expected to win the mayoral seat in 24 cities, up from 39 in 2019. The CHP led in 35 provinces, up from 21 in the last election, TRT reported. In Istanbul, the CHP won 51.1% to 39.6% for the AKP. In Ankara, the CHP obtained 60.4% of the votes against 31.8% for the AKP. Part of the drop in votes for the ruling AKP is due to the pro-Islamic New Welfare party's decision to field its own candidates, effectively ending the alliance between the two. Mayors running under the party banner obtained more than 6% of the vote, according to initial results. But the most important issue in the competition was economics.

