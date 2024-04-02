Today in politics: Prime Minister Modis rallies in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, two states that the BJP swept in 2014, 19 | News from the political pulse





Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his Lok Sabha election campaign on Tuesday, with rallies planned in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Modi will address a public meeting at 1:50 pm in Kotputli to seek support for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat where the BJP has fielded Rao Rajendra Singh. This will be the Prime Minister's first program in Rajasthan since the polls were announced.

Jaipur Rural is among the 12 seats in Rajasthan contesting elections in the first phase scheduled for April 19 along with Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. Following this, the Prime Minister will be in Uttarakhand to address a rally in Rudrapur which falls under the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency. Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defense and Tourism, is contesting from the seat he had won in 2019 by defeating former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. The BJP swept Rajasthan and Uttarakhand last time, winning all 25 and five seats, respectively. In fact, the BJP had also won all the seats in both the states in the 2014 elections, thereby increasing its vote share. In this landscape of total domination, Prime Ministers' speeches will be monitored for their symbolism. What are the themes he will highlight, will it be vikas or development, social programs, Hindutva or all of the above? Amit Shah in Karnataka Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka to hold a meeting with senior leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular), its alliance partner. The leaders will sit down for a joint breakfast, an exercise which is seen as a way to resolve and iron out any issues that may remain as we head towards the elections. The BJP will contest in 25 constituencies in the state, while the JD(S), led by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, will contest from the remaining three constituencies. “At Amit Shah's breakfast in the morning (Tuesday), we will share our comments and tell him about the election process that has started in the state. The aim is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” said HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) president and son of Gowda. “We do not want small, minor issues to disrupt the understanding between the two parties, and our intention is that there should not be even a minor fault to achieve our goal. So we will discuss all issues with him,” he added. During the day, Shah will also hold a roadshow in Channapatna, which falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law CN Manjunath is contesting the elections from there on a BJP ticket. Jagans yatra continues Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues his Memanta Siddham (“We are all ready”) election campaign bus tour, a 22-day rapid-fire campaign across the state to ensure that he maintains his grip amid anti-incumbency murmurs and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP alliance is gaining momentum. On Tuesday, he will resume the sixth day of his tour from Chikatimanipalle in Ananthapur district and pass through the villages of Vepurikota, Burrakayalakota Cross and Gollapalli to reach Madanapalle in Annamayya district, where he will address a public meeting. Later, he will travel to Nimmanapalli Cross, Boyakonda Cross, Chodepalli, Somala and stay overnight at Ammagaripalli. Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. Lalus' daughter Rohini Acharya will launch the campaign Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) president Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on Monday offered prayers at the famous Hariharnath temple in Saran district of Bihar along with their daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, who are all two likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Acharya is likely to contest from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, while Bharti is reportedly focused on the Saran Lok Sabha seat. Patliputra constituency. Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to his father, is expected to launch his campaign on Tuesday in Saran, party sources told news agency PTI. “I received the blessings of Baba Hariharnath and Saran’s “Janata Janardan” today. I am overwhelmed by the immense love and blessings received from all of you. Jai Baba Hariharnath, Jai Saran, Jai Bihar, Jai RJD and Jai INDIA alliance,” Acharya said on X after visiting Hariharnath temple. After some scuffles, the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar between the RJD and the Congress announced its seat-sharing formula last week. The RJD is expected to contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress will field its candidates in nine seats. Three left-wing parties, also part of the partnership, were allocated five seats. With PTI inputs

