PM objects to Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Delhi rally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a BJP rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the 'prince' of the opposition party's 'royal family' had said the country would be on fire if the BJP returned to power. “They ruled the country for 60 years, but after just 10 years out of power, they are talking about setting the country on fire,” the Prime Minister said at a BJP rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand . Wondering if this was “the language of democracy,” he asked the people if they would “punish such people.” “Chun chun ke saaf kar do, it’s bar inko maidan mein mat rehne do (pick them one by one and remove them from the arena),” he said. He said the Congress, with its “emergency mentality”, no longer believes in democracy. “That’s why they are working to incite people to oppose the mandate,” the prime minister said. He was responding to Mr Gandhi's remarks at the opposition's joint rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, attended by top leaders of the INDIA bloc, the Congress leader had accused the BJP and the Prime Minister of “rigging” the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Without MVEs, match-fixing, social networks and pressure on the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats,” he declared. “If the BJP wins these fixed elections and then changes the Constitution, the entire country will be on fire. Mark my words, this country will not survive,” he said. Addressing the rally in Rudrapur, the Prime Minister said that two camps would clash in the upcoming polls. “On the one hand, we are bringing honesty and transparency to the people. On the other hand, the corrupt and the dynasts have ganged up. These corrupt people are abusing and threatening Modi. We are saying, 'let's eliminate corruption,' say- they: 'save the corrupt,' he said. The remarks come amid a united charge by the opposition at the BJP-led Center over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the capital's politics in matter of alcohol, now abandoned. The AAP has denied the allegations and accused the Center of using investigative agencies for political purposes. The prime minister said he did not fear threats or abuse and that “action against anyone corrupt would continue.” “At the start of our third term, there will be a bigger attack on corruption. I guarantee it,” he said. In related news, the BJP has written to the Election Commission, flagging Mr. Gandhi's remarks on EVMs and demanding strict action against him. “He said 'it's a fixed match'…he also said that the government has its own people in the EC and elections cannot be won without the EVM. He also said that “The rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution were being snatched away,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “Rahul Gandhi's speech at the rally contained inflammatory remarks aimed at sowing doubt and distrust in the minds of the people of India regarding the electoral process and the impartiality of the Election Commission of India,” he added .

