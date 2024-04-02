Trump New York case: judge extends silence after ex-president's publications on social networks





NEW YORK (AP) The judge in Donald Trump's secret April 15 criminal trial said Monday that his family is beyond the reach of the former president's resentment, broadening the silence order days after Trump attacked his daughter and made false statements about her on social media. .

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan modified a week-old ban barring Trump from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and others connected to the case after the presumptive Republican nominee declined to do so. taken from Loren Merchan, a Democratic political consultant, in several articles on his Truth Social platform. .

Trump is still free to criticize Merchan and another key figure in the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democratic elected official who is leading the silence prosecution. But under the revised silence order, the prosecutor's family is now also barred from accessing his rhetoric.

This pattern of attacking family members of presiding lawyers and attorneys assigned to its cases serves no legitimate purpose, Merchan wrote. This simply makes those subpoenaed or called to participate in the proceedings fear that not only they, but also their family members, will be fair game for the vitriol of the accused.

A violation could result in a contempt of court conviction, a fine, or even imprisonment.

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office also declined to comment.

Trump's silence case, one of four criminal cases against him, focuses on allegations that he falsely recorded payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen as legal fees when they were intended for Trump's work. Cohen to cover up negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign. This included $130,000 that Cohen paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf so that she would not go public with her claim that she had had a sexual relationship with him years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last April to 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a Conviction would result in a prison sentence. He denies having sex with Daniels and his lawyers have said the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump ignited a firestorm last Wednesday, the day after issuing the initial silence order, when he suggested on Truth Social, without evidence, that Merchan's decisions were influenced by the political consulting interests of his daughter and falsely claimed she posted a photo on social media showing him behind bars.

Trump complained that the judge was wrongly trying to strip me of my First Amendment right to speak out against his Democratic rivals' militarization of law enforcement and that Loren Merchan was making money working to get Trump.

Trump's positions put Merchan in an extraordinary position as a judge and father. Just two weeks before jury selection in the first-ever historic criminal trial of a former president, Trump's lawyers and prosecutors have sparred in a series of court filings over the limits of the initial silence order and whether the question of whether Trump had overstepped them.

It is no longer just a mere possibility or reasonable probability that there is a threat to the integrity of the legal process, Mercan concluded Monday. The threat is very real. Remonstrances are not enough, nor is restraint.

Mercan responded after prosecutors asked him Friday to clarify or confirm the scope of the silence order and to order Trump to immediately desist from any attacks on his family members.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass implored Merchan to make clear to Trump that the silence order protects the judge's family, the Braggs family and the family members of everyone else it covers. He urged Merchan to warn Trump that his recent conduct is contumacious and to ask him to desist immediately.

Trump's lawyers fought the gag order and its expansion, citing constitutional concerns about further restricting Trump's speech as he campaigned for the presidency and fought criminal charges.

On Monday, they said they would soon again ask Merchan to withdraw from the case, promising a court filing in the coming days seeking his recusal based on what they said was a change in circumstances and newly discovered evidence.

Merchan refused defense requests to withdraw from the case last year when they first implicated his daughters' consulting work and questioned $35 in donations he made to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Biden.

Merchan said then that a state court ethics panel found that Loren Merchan's work had no bearing on his impartiality. He ruled last September that he was certain of his ability to be fair and impartial and that Trump's lawyers had failed to demonstrate that there were concrete, or even realistic, grounds for recusal.

Trump's initial order of silence, issued last Tuesday, had prohibited him from making or directing others to make public statements on his behalf about jurors or potential witnesses in the secret trial, such as his attorney-turned-lawyer. enemy Michael Cohen and porn. Starring Stormy Daniels.

The order, echoing that in Trump's election interference criminal case in Washington, D.C., also prohibits any statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel, the prosecution team or their families. These bans still apply, along with the new ban on comments about the Mercans and Braggs families.

Merchan, in expanding the gag order, also warned that Trump would lose his right to see the names of jurors that would otherwise be hidden from the public if he engages in conduct that threatens their safety or integrity.

Once again, all citizens called to participate in these proceedings, whether as jurors, witnesses or in any other capacity, must now be concerned not only for their own personal safety, but also for this and the risk of personal attacks against their loved ones. those, Merchan wrote. This reality cannot be overstated.

