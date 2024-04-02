Narendra Modi: Bjp-jd(s) meeting decides to strengthen Modis' hands | Mangaluru News







Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the BJP and JD(S) joined hands to make Narendra Modi once again the Prime Minister. Mangaluru: A coordination meeting of the BJP-JD(S) coalition was held to discuss the Lok Sabha elections in the Dakshina Kannada constituency Monday.Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the BJP and JD(S) joined hands to make Narendra Modi once again the Prime Minister. BJP district president Sathish Kumpala said even though there are ideological differences, both parties are pursuing the same goal. Our main objective is the development of the district. If we join hands and work together, this will become possible. Additionally, the coalition will help control the Corrupt Congress too, he said. JD(S) district president Madhava Gowda said the party had joined the coalition with the BJP to defeat the corrupt Congress and make the Viksit Bharat concept a reality. The coalition with the JD(S) will help the BJP increase its margin in Dakshina Kannada, he added.

JD(S) leader MB Sadashiva said that according to party leader HD Deve Gowda, defining the word secular is an inclusive move that brings everyone together. The coalition will work together to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Anti-Women Congress

BJP Mahila Morcha units in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have said that the Congress in Karnataka is anti-women. Mahila Morcha president Manjula Rao said that humiliation of women is part of the Congress culture.

Referring to Congress MP Shamanur Shivashankarappa's sexist remarks, Rao said the veteran leader's remark that women should be restricted to cooking has drawn the ire of many people.

Women are not limited to the kitchen. It was the BJP government that ensured 33% reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly. However, Congress has denied women opportunities, she added. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Geethanjali Suvarna said in Udupi that Karnataka voters will teach Congress a lesson in the LS elections. Minister Priyank Kharge attacks women with humiliating statements. The Congress government is following an anti-women policy in the state. Women will reject the Congress in the state, Suvarna said. We have also recently published the following articles Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP

Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underlined the common commitment towards the development of Punjab and achieved victory over Simarjeet Singh Bains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mangaluru/bjp-jds-meeting-resolves-to-strengthen-modis-hands/articleshow/108957204.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos