Trump gets bail in fraud case, avoiding $454 million payout for now





Former President Donald J. Trump avoided financial disaster Monday, reaching a deal that will spare him from paying a $454 million judgment in his civil fraud case while he appeals the penalty.

The lifeline came in the form of a bond that will prevent the New York attorney general, who filed the lawsuit that led to the judgment, from collecting the $454 million until Mr. Trump be resolved. Attorney General Letitia James accused Mr. Trump of fraudulently inflating his net worth by up to $2 billion, and a judge ruled in his favor.

Mr. Trump was granted bail after an appeals court last week granted his request to reduce the bail amount, setting it at $175 million and thus averting a financial crisis for Mr. Trump. Otherwise, he would have had to post bail totaling $454 million, something his lawyers said was virtually impossible. Had he not done so, Ms James could have frozen his bank accounts.

The clock was ticking. When the appeals court ruled last week, it gave him 10 days to post bail, making Thursday the deadline.

The $175 million bond came from Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a California company that handles such transactions. By providing the bond, which is a legal document and not an actual transfer of money, the company essentially promised the New York court system that it would cover part of the $454 million judgment against Mr. Trump if he lost his call and didn't pay. .

Many details of the deal are confidential, but the former president most likely had to pay a fee to the company and pledge cash and other liquid investments as collateral.

It was the guarantee that prevented Mr. Trump from obtaining bail totaling $454 million. Although Mr. Trump estimates his net worth in the billions, much of it comes from the value of real estate, which bond companies generally do not accept as collateral. While Mr. Trump had more than $350 million in cash and other liquid investments at the start of this year, a New York Times analysis found that amount was less than he needed to secure the largest bond .

His lawyers, after being rejected by more than 30 bail bond companies, recently cited insurmountable difficulties in obtaining full bail.

Even to get the $175 million bail, Mr. Trump probably had to dig deep into his reserves.

The terms may be costly, but Mr. Trump had little choice. In the absence of a bond, Ms. James could have proceeded with the collection at any time, freezing the bank accounts and potentially beginning the lengthy and complicated process of seizing some of her high-profile New York properties. She suggested she would pursue Mr. Trump's office tower in Lower Manhattan, at 40 Wall Street, just steps from his office.

A spokeswoman for Ms. James, a Democrat, declined to comment.

Alina Habba, Mr. Trump's lawyer, said in a statement that the former president looked forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning the unjust verdict.

Mr. Trump had recently posted a separate $91.6 million bond in a defamation case brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. The guarantee he gave to the surety company in this case was prohibited for the civil fraud bond. Few people, even wealthy ones like Mr. Trump, need to take on such large obligations, much less two at once, and it was unclear whether he would be able to secure both before the end of the allotted time.

Ms. James filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump and his family business in 2022, accusing the former president of manipulating the value of his properties to obtain favorable bank loans.

The judge overseeing the case, without a jury, ruled in favor of Ms. James and harshly criticized Mr. Trump. Judge Arthur F. Engoron imposed a fine of $355 million, which increased to $454 million with interest added.

The bond, for now, erases a major liability from Mr. Trump's legal record, but many other problems remain. Mr. Trump, once again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, faces four criminal charges in four different cities, the first of which is scheduled to go to trial in two weeks in Manhattan.

In this case, Mr. Trump is accused of covering up a sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

