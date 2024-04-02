



President Xi Jinping (R) describes Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto as an old friend of the Chinese people. Photo/Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP

BEIJING – President-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, visited Beijing on Monday on his first foreign trip since being elected president. – President-elect of Indonesia,visited Beijing on Monday on his first foreign trip since being elected president. President China Xi Jinping welcomed Prabowo's visit. Xi Jinping described Prabowo as an “old friend of the Chinese people.” According to Chinese state media, video surveillance, Indonesia's president-elect told the Chinese president that he wants to maintain close ties under the leadership of his predecessor, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Prabowo fully supports the development of closer relations between Indonesia and China and wishes to continue President Joko's policy of friendship with China,” the statement said. Video surveillancequoting Prabowo. The new Indonesian government will encourage the alignment of development strategies between the two countries and encourage better results in cooperation in various areas such as economy, trade and poverty reduction. Xi Jinping said China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation. If all goes well, Prabowo (72) will not be inaugurated president of Indonesia until next October. A long-time rival of the incumbent Jokowi, Prabowo is now widely seen as enjoying strong support from his predecessor, winning a decisive victory with Jokowi's son; Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as vice-president. The key to the valuable achievements of China-Indonesia relations lies in respecting strategic autonomy, mutual trust and mutual assistance, the report added. Video surveillanceTuesday (02/4/2024), citing Xi Jinping's statement at the meeting.

