Turkey's shock elections offer lessons against electoral autocracies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has just experienced what analysts consider his worst political setback in more than two decades. His long-ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, lost resoundingly in local elections across the country on Sunday, a surprising setback after Erdogan consolidated his grip on power in the country's general elections. 'last year. The opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, scored victories across the country and in Turkey's five largest cities, including Istanbul, where Erdogan had vigorously campaigned for his hand-picked AKP candidate.

After all, Erdogan's political career took off after his successful term as mayor of Istanbul thirty years ago. Born in the metropolis to humble migrants from Turkey's Black Sea coast, Erdogan initially staked his legitimacy on his record of competent and ambitious governance, including construction booms and vast public works carried out under his rule. direction to Istanbul. His appeal to the city's working classes, including more pious transfers from the Turkish hinterland, would form the core of his brand of religiously tinged populist nationalism, an ideology that opposed the old system of secular elites but which now functions under the illiberal majority regime. which allowed Erdogan to remain in power.

Enter Ekrem Imamoglu, the outgoing CHP mayor of Istanbul, who became the central figure of a new generation of politicians on the Turkish scene after preventing a full-throttle campaign by the AKP to oust him from office. He explicitly framed his re-election in global terms, presenting his success as a sign of how opposition parties and voters can fight electoral autocracies of the type erected by Erdogan in the final years of his rule.

Sunday's elections mark the end of democratic erosion in Turkey and the resurgence of democracy, Imamoglu said. People oppressed by authoritarian regimes are now turning their gaze towards Istanbul. The next morning, Istanbul's triumphant mayor signaled that Erdogan could be challenged later, declare in front of the supporters It is in the heart of the city that the era of individual supervision is over.

This turn of events is fueled above all by voters' anger at a frustrating status quo. It was Erdogan's handling of the economy that appeared to play the biggest role in the race, with households hit by soaring inflation and the skyrocketing value of the currency, my colleagues Beril Eski and Kareem Fahim reported. Despite Erdogan's appointment of a well-respected economic team last year and his decision to allow the central bank to raise interest rates to their highest level in decades, inflation has remained at around 70%. hundred.

Financial anxiety and societal gloom appear to have dissuaded part of the AKP's electoral base from running. Deeper discontent with stagnation under the long-ruling AKP may also have pushed some AKP voters further right toward other parties, including an Islamist party that broke with Erdogan in because of its refusal to sever economic ties with Israel because of the war in Gaza.

But perhaps the most important dynamic is the one that has fueled the success of CHPs. The party is linked to Turkey's statist and secular past, and for many years, as Asli Aydintasbas, a Turkey expert at the Brookings Institution, told me, it was seen as too dogmatic and elitist, appearing only to please to urban laity. Its former leader, septuagenarian Kemal Kilicdaroglu, failed to defeat Erdogan in elections on several occasions, including last year.

But a new generation of talent, from Kilicdaroglus' successor Ozgur Ozel to Imamoglu himself, who can claim a common man identity similar to Erdogan's, is leading the way. And they build broader coalitions. In Sunday's elections, many CHP candidates outside the Kurdish-majority southeast were buoyed by support from ethnic Kurdish voters, who backed candidates likely to defeat the AKP (rather than those from the main party pro-Kurdish) as a protest vote against Erdogan.

Elections in Türkiye are rather free, and not particularly fair, given Erdogan and the AKP’s outsized hold on the state apparatus and their influence over the media. But Sunday's elections showed that even in this illiberal context, it is possible for things to change quickly. Turkey on Monday woke up to a radically different set of political realities than less than a year ago, when Erdogan was re-elected despite a declining economy and the horrific impact of a tremor. of land which devastated the south of the country.

Some have argued that Erdogan's supporters support him through thick and thin. Others claimed that the president had so consolidated the autocracy that he could not be defeated at the polls, explained Gonul Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute, referring to analysts' talking points following the 2023 elections. The CHP's success in Sunday's municipal elections proves both camps wrong. This shows that despite an uneven playing field, elections matter and voters end up voting with their wallets.

No major elections are planned for the next four years. Erdogan will likely seek to extend his rule into 2028, seeking to replenish the club of, as Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, says, of nationalists and right-wing Islamists who help, along with the AKP, to obtain more rights. more than 50 percent of the votes. But the task could prove more difficult than expected.

After the 2023 elections, many analysts concluded that Turkish politics was entirely predictable, that Erdogan was in power permanently without any real challenger, Cagaptay told me. But now the spotlight is turning to the mediocrity of the candidates who ran under his banner, defeated by considerable margins in cities like Istanbul and Ankara.

Erdogan now has a succession problem, Cagaptay added. Everyone he runs as his proxy fails miserably.

It is less problematic for a galvanized opposition, with Imamoglu in the lead. According to Aydintasbas, the Istanbul mayor's success is linked to three factors that offer lessons for liberal democrats elsewhere.

First, charisma matters, she said, and Imamoglu has plenty of it. It may be better to have a truly popular figure leading an opposition campaign rather than a Kilicdaroglu-style compromise candidate who fails to rally a critical mass of voters. Second, Imamoglu could count on a growing coalition of voters, including Kurds, once put off by the CHP's elitist and secular heritage, but who proved essential to his re-election in Istanbul.

And third, Imamoglu had his own experience in competent governance and administration. Until you can convince voters that you can meet their expectations, outrage and demagogy about democracy won't be enough, Aydintasbas told me. This has already been borne out in elections across Europe, from Sweden to the Netherlands, where far-right parties have foiled the doom and gloom rhetoric of a beleaguered liberal establishment.