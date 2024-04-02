'Partying with a mindset of urgency…': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'country will be on fire' remarks | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress and said the grand old party wants to push the country towards anarchy and instability. “The Congress has started instigating people to oppose the election verdict. The party which has the emergency mentality no longer has faith in democracy,” the Prime Minister said at an election rally in the Uttarakhand. PM Modi reacted to Rahul Gandhi the remarks of Rally of the INDIA bloc on Sunday, where the former Congress president had accused the BJP of match-fixing and said that if the BJP wins these rigged elections and changes the Constitution, the entire country will be on fire. Launching a scathing attack on the remark, PM Modi said, “The Congress royal said that if the country elects Modi for a third term (at the Centre), the country will go up in flames. Those who have ruled the country for 60 years and who have been out of power for only 10 years, are now talking about setting the country on fire. Wouldn't you all give a worthy response to such people? Will you not punish such people? Is this the language of democracy? This time, make sure that none are left on the ground. » “In Karnataka, a senior Congress leader spoke of dividing the country into two parts,” PM Modi added, attacking the grand old party for rewarding the leader with an election ticket instead of punishing him.

The Prime Minister also affirmed that the fight against the corrupt would continue. “Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt threaten and abuse me. But they cannot deter me. Action against each and every corrupt will continue,” PM Modi said.

“This is the first election in which all the corrupt come together to stop any action against corruption,” PM Modi said at another rally in Kotputli, Rajasthan. “I question the family parties and their corruption, that’s why I am their target,” he added.

(With contribution from agencies)

