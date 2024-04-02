Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James





NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants were granted $175 million bail Monday in their civil fraud case in New York, according to a court filing.

Trump obtained the bond through Knight Specialty Insurance Company.

“As promised, President Trump has posted bail,” his lawyer, Alina Habba, said Monday evening. “He looks forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”

An official with the New York attorney general's office declined to comment to ABC News.

Last Monday, a panel of New York Appellate Division judges granted the former president, his adult sons and two former Trump Organization executives a 10-day stay of the $464 million judgment in their civil fraud case and allowed them to post reduced bail. of 175 million dollars.

CeFaan Kim has more on the two Trump cases from Lower Manhattan.

Trump's lawyers had argued that the former president lacked the cash to secure bond for the full judgment after being rejected by more than 30 bail bond companies.

Without intervention from an appeals court, defense attorneys argued that Trump would suffer irreparable harm if he had to sell his namesake properties before exhausting his appeal against the fraud ruling.

In February, following a three-month trial, Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump and his co-defendants after finding they had engaged in a decade of trade fraud by falsely inflating the value net of the former president to get better loans and better deals.

“The frauds discovered here are obvious and shock the conscience,” Engoron wrote.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers appealed the decision in the case, arguing that the restitution amount was unconstitutional, disproportionate and flawed.

Defense lawyers say Judge Engoron misapplied the statute of limitations for Trump's conduct and that New York Attorney General Letitia James failed to prove that Trump's false statements were relevant to the former president's lenders.

“There is no evidence, nor any finding by the Supreme Court, that the relevant lenders and insurers would not have granted the Defendants loans and policies on the same terms but for the alleged 'misrepresentations' ” defense attorneys said in a filing in March.

If their appeal fails, the former president and his co-defendants will have to pay the entire $464 million judgment.

If Trump does not have the cash to pay the full judgment and his appeal fails, James could enforce the judgment by seizing Trump's assets.

“If he doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James told ABC News in February. “We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers.”

In the defamation lawsuit filed against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll, Trump was granted a $92 million bond through the Chubb insurance company after a jury declared him in January responsible for defamation. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, filed a notice of appeal in the case.

The former president used a brokerage account as collateral for this bond.

