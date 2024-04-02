Former President Donald Trump stops in Grand Rapids Tuesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Former President Donald Trump stops by downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday.

He is expected to focus on President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Grand Rapids police say they are prepared for road closures, but the exact routes have not been shared by the Secret Service.

The Kent County GOP's “Trump Welcome Team” announces it will hold a road rally. The group plans to meet at 1 p.m. outside the Kent County parking lot in Monroe. A map provided by the group shows they plan to be located along Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are asking people to RSVP here.

Trump's speech is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at DeVos Place. It is expected to be a closed-door press conference from the former president to local law enforcement.

In an interview Monday, Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17, “We've been told this is not a gathering. So we're not talking about thousands of people who will attend this event . It's a few hundred. Nothing we can't handle.” “.

Tuesday's visit follows the death of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia. Her body was found along US-131 in Grand Rapids on March 22. Her boyfriend, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, is accused of the crime. Authorities say he is in the United States illegally after being deported to Mexico four years ago.

In a statement preceding Trump's speech, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra released the following statement:

Families in Michigan's western suburbs are now facing the reality that the worst problems of the southern border have now made their way into our backyard. This is now the second murder committed by an illegal immigrant in the past year in Kent County. One is a tragedy, the other is a trend. West Michigan will not accept illegal immigrants, making us feel unsafe in our community. President Trump deported this man in 2020, and somehow he came back into the country. This is unacceptable. President Trump promised to secure our border and put a renewed focus on keeping our communities safe, and he will deliver. I look forward to welcoming President Trump to West Michigan.

Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra

The chairman of the Kent County Democratic Party released a statement last night saying in part:

By addressing immigration issues in a bipartisan manner, our national leaders would not only have governed appropriately, but also taken steps to reduce political polarization, promote social cohesion, and create a sense of unity around the issue of immigration. Clearly, the MAGA-led GOP would prefer to support a leader who stokes fear, aggression, and division.

Today, this same leader is coming to Grand Rapids to expand his exploitation not only of political rhetoric, but also of the lives of those most affected by it. And it's unpleasant, dishonest and misleading.

The senseless death of Ruby Garcia is a tragedy and a deeply felt personal loss. Yet by coming to Grand Rapids at this precise moment, Trump is choosing to honor not her memory as a victim of domestic violence but rather that of her killer, who happens to be an undocumented immigrant.

Kim Gates, Chairwoman of the Kent County Democratic Party

Stay with FOX 17 for complete coverage of the day's events.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook – X (formerly Twitter) – Instagram – YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/what-to-know-former-president-trump-makes-a-stop-in-grand-rapids-tuesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos