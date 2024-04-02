PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for undemocratic language; says Congress' Shahzada, Shahi family gave clarion call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that India would be on fire if the BJP was elected for the third time. “PM Modi asked: Is this the language of democracy?”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Modi had rigged the election match and, before the elections, had sent two chief ministers in prison.“

Gandhi added that if the BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. »

Is this language acceptable? PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said: The shahzada (prince) of the Shahi family of the Congress has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling the country for 70 years and are talking about burning the country down! »

Do you approve of this? Are you going to allow the country to be burned? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Will you not punish people who say such words,” he added while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand.

Nobody trusts Congress and its emergency mentality: PM Modi

Sharpening his attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said, “No one trusts Congress and its emergency mentality when it comes to democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to drag India along towards instability.”

“The Congress is so absorbed in appeasement that it can never think of the national interest. It is a party which turns a blind eye to the infiltrators. Conversely, the BJP, through the CAA, gave citizenship to those who believe in India. However, the Opposition, including the Congress, is opposed to it. We all know that it is mainly Dalits and Sikhs (persecuted) who have crossed the border into India from other countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi launched the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttarakhand with a massive rally in Rudrapur, which falls under the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes only five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

(With contributions from PTI and ANI)

Published: April 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

