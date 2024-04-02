Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for undemocratic language; says Congress' Shahzada, Shahi family gave clarion call

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for undemocratic language; says Congress' Shahzada, Shahi family gave clarion call

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that India would be on fire if the BJP was elected for the third time. “PM Modi asked: Is this the language of democracy?”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Modi had rigged the election match and, before the elections, had sent two chief ministers in prison.

Gandhi added that if the BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. »

Is this language acceptable? PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said: The shahzada (prince) of the Shahi family of the Congress has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling the country for 70 years and are talking about burning the country down! »

Do you approve of this? Are you going to allow the country to be burned? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Will you not punish people who say such words,” he added while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand.

Nobody trusts Congress and its emergency mentality: PM Modi

Sharpening his attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said, “No one trusts Congress and its emergency mentality when it comes to democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to drag India along towards instability.”

“The Congress is so absorbed in appeasement that it can never think of the national interest. It is a party which turns a blind eye to the infiltrators. Conversely, the BJP, through the CAA, gave citizenship to those who believe in India. However, the Opposition, including the Congress, is opposed to it. We all know that it is mainly Dalits and Sikhs (persecuted) who have crossed the border into India from other countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi launched the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttarakhand with a massive rally in Rudrapur, which falls under the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes only five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

(With contributions from PTI and ANI)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: April 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/pm-modi-slams-rahul-gandhi-for-undemocratic-language-says-shahzada-of-congress-shahi-family-has-given-clarion-that-11712047626586.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: