Judge extends silence after Trump attacks daughter in hush money case





The judge presiding over Donald Trump's pending criminal trial in New York on Monday evening extended a partial silence order following the former president's online attacks on his daughter.

State Judge Juan Merchan said Trump had no right to attack members of his family and those of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as witnesses, prosecutors, staff members of the court and their relatives about whom he had been asked to “refrain” from speaking in a previous trial. order of silence issued last week.

Trump’s “tendency to attack family members of presidents and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose.” It only injects fear into those who are designated or called upon to participate in the proceedings, that not only they, but also their family members, are “'fair game' for the accused's vitriol.” Merchan said Monday. “It is no longer just a mere possibility or a reasonable probability that there is a threat to the integrity of the judicial process. The threat is very real.”

Trump's actions, he wrote, could have a chilling effect on a case that is just two weeks away from the start of trial.

“The average observer must now, after hearing the recent attacks of the defendants, draw the conclusion that if they are involved in these proceedings, even indirectly, they should be concerned not only for themselves, but also for their loved ones .Such concerns will undoubtedly interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law itself,” Merchan wrote.

Trump's lawyers had argued in a filing Monday that his repeated attacks on Merchan's daughter constituted protected political speech, while Manhattan prosecutors urged Merchan to quell Trump's escalating rhetoric.

Bragg's office claimed that Trump's denigration of Merchan's daughter on social media “fundamentally threatens the integrity of these proceedings and is intended to intimidate witnesses and participants in the trial.”

The filing from Trump's lawyers says Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president, was not trying to interfere with the trial or “cause harm to anyone,” but suggested he was indeed trying to put pressure on the judge.

“President Trump's comments regarding Your Honor's daughter are, properly understood, a criticism of the court's prior decision not to recuse himself,” the filing states. Trump last year asked Merchan to recuse himself from the case.

“President Trump's social media posts have amplified defense arguments regarding the need for recusal that have been and will continue to be the subject of motions,” the filing adds.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Monday evening before the ruling that Merchan had an “obvious conflict” over his daughter and “should do the right thing and recuse himself immediately.”

Merchan's decision in August to refuse to step down indicated that he had sought advice from the state court system's Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee regarding his daughter's employment. The committee found that the prosecutor's case did not involve the judge's relatives or the affairs of his relatives, either directly or indirectly. They are not likely parties or witnesses in the case, and none of the parties or attorneys before the judge are clients of the firm. We see nothing in the investigation to suggest that the outcome of the case would have any effect on the judge's relatives, their businesses, or any of their interests.

Merchan's daughter worked as president of Authentic Campaigns, a company that Vice President Kamala Harris used for digital fundraising and advertising during her presidential campaign. The company describes itself as a digital agency that progressives can trust to get the job done right.

Bragg's office argued that Trump's “claim that he has a constitutional right to launch personal attacks against members of his family is as disturbing as it is false.”

“This issue is not complicated. Family members of trial participants must be strictly barred. The defendant's insistence otherwise demonstrates a dangerous sense of entitlement to instill fear and even provoke physical harm to the loved ones of those he sees in the courtroom.” the prosecutor's filing says.

Merchan slapped Trump with a partial silence order last week, barring him from trashing witnesses, court staffers and their families. The order did not mention Merchan or his family.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly taken photos online of Merchan and his daughter.

Maybe the judge is so hateful because his daughter is making money working to get Trump, says one of Trump's articles on Truth Social. He used her name in a separate article and another linked to an article containing photos of the girl.

Another post accused the girl of using a photo of Trump behind bars as a profile picture on an X account that Al Baker, a spokesman for the state Office of Judicial Administration, said was not truly his. Baker recently said someone apparently recreated a version of the woman's closed account last year, which he called manipulation of an account she had long abandoned.

The prosecutor's office said in its Monday filing that Trump's attacks were based on “obvious lies” but that “the facts are irrelevant to this defendant.”

“There is no constitutional right to target the family of this Court, much less the blatant lies that have served as the flimsiest pretexts for the defendants' attacks. The defendant knows what he is doing, and everyone knows it too,” Bragg’s office argued.

Prosecutors asked Merchan to clarify that the order extended to his daughter and said he would have to extend it if it did not. They also urged him to warn Trump that “any legal rights he may have to access jurors' names will be lost in the event of continued harassment or disruptive behavior.” The DA's office previously argued that Merchan could convict Trump of criminal contempt for willful disobedience of a court order, which could include a sentence of up to 30 days in jail, if he continues to fail to comply with these orders. »

Trump's lawyers said in their filing that Merchan should not extend the silence order, which they called “an unlawful prior restraint that unduly restricts the campaign advocacy of the presumptive Republican nominee and leading presidential candidate of 2024”.

The filing did not acknowledge the apparent social media hoax involving Merchan's daughter; instead, he blasted Merchan for Baker's statement, suggesting it was inappropriate and amounted to Merchan “weighing in.”

In his ruling, Merchan found Trump's arguments to be “at best strained and at worst baseless misrepresentations that are unsubstantiated and rely on innuendo and exaggeration.”

“At the very least, all of the allegations presented as 'facts' and cobbled together result in spurious and non-rational accusations. To claim that the most recent attacks, which included photographs, were “necessary and appropriate in today's environment” is ridiculous,” he wrote.

Merchan issued a warning regarding the names of jurors and also said “any violation of this order will result in sanctions” in the criminal contempt laws cited by the prosecutor.

Trump's lawyers have criticized Merchan for speaking to The Associated Press for a profile the news service published last month, saying he violated the state's code of judicial conduct by commenting on the affair. “According to reports of the interview, Your Honor indicated that the Court 'would not speak on the matter,' but did so anyway,” the filing states, highlighting his remarks that there is no agenda here. …We want to respect the law. We want justice to be done.

He also complained that Merchan participated in the interview while Trump was waiting to hear whether he would allow him to file a motion to delay the trial because of pretrial publicity.

This file was made public on Monday. In it, Trump's lawyers argued that “extremely prejudicial pretrial publicity, which is significant, continuing and likely to increase,” will prevent him from getting a fair trial in the case, which alleges that he falsified business documents linked to a secret sum of money. payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claims he had a sexual relationship with Trump, which he denies.

The filing says Cohen and Daniels contributed to the damaging publicity by repeatedly criticizing Trump in often explicit terms, even though the prosecutor's office asked them not to speak about the case. Trump is seeking an indefinite postponement of the trial until the damaging media coverage stops.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

