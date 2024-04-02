Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf celebrates suspension of Imran Khan's Toshakhana sentence





ANI | Updated: April 02, 2024 at 06:29 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed satisfaction over the suspension of sentences of its founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, terming it triumph. against attempts to undermine the party and its leader, Geo News reported. Rauf Hassan, the party's spokesperson, stressed that all attempts to harm Imran Khan had failed, saying: “We pray that the good series of events that started today continues, and the country escapes the clutches of fascism. » Hassan stressed that although Imran Khan's sentence was suspended, it was not “cancelled”, highlighting the absurdity of the Toshakhana case against him. He maintained that the PTI has always maintained its faith in the legal system, saying, “The PTI has never said at any time that it does not trust the courts,” as reported by Dawn.

Highlighting the contentious nature of the political landscape, Hassan lamented the apparent theft of PTI's mandate on February 8, saying the party had been subjected to severe political reprisals, leading to systemic collapse. “The PTI mandate was ambushed on February 8. The election results on the night of the 8th were different from those on the morning of February 9,” he remarked, questioning the integrity of the legal process. Further, the PTI spokesperson criticized the formation of a seven-member bench in response to the High Court judges' letter alleging intervention of spy agencies in court cases. Hassan argued that such a response was unacceptable, demanding immediate action on the judges' letter by a full court. He expressed concerns about the impartiality of the process, noting instances where decisions appeared to be tainted with suspicion and doubt. Referring to the formation of a commission of inquiry, Hassan criticized the involvement of an accused party, suggesting that such decisions should be made independently. Hassan also referred to former Chief Justice Tassaduq Jillani's involvement in the matter, highlighting his son's refusal to head the commission. . He called for the constitution of a full bench to respond to the allegations raised in the judges' letter, stressing the importance of maintaining judicial integrity. The PTI also reiterated its commitment to upholding democratic principles and called for transparent and fair procedures in all matters concerning the nation's judicial and political affairs, Dawn reported. (ANI)

