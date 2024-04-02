Turkey wants to improve relations with Israel despite hostile rhetoric





While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been attacking Israel since the start of the Gaza war, he actually wants to improve diplomatic relations with Israel, Maariv reported Tuesday. Last week, Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel was summoned by Foreign Minister Israel Katz after Erdogan said: “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis. » Erdogan also said he would “send Netanyahu to Allah.” During the Turkish deputy ambassador's breakdown, the diplomat told Jacob Blitstein, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that “Erdogan's harsh rhetoric against Israel stems from Erdogan's political considerations during the local elections in Turkey”. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a solidarity rally with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA) The deputy ambassador added that after the elections, Turkey wants to start improving its relations with Israel, including by repatriating the Israeli ambassador who was recalled to Israel at the start of the war, as well as returning the ambassador from Turkey to Israel. Erdogan suffers crushing defeat in local elections Erdogan's AKP suffered its worst defeat in more than 20 years in local elections across Turkey on Sunday, with the Republican People's Party (CHP) winning most major cities. Analysts said voters have lost patience with both a cost-of-living crisis caused by inflation near 70% and Erdogan's controversial political style. The result dashed his hopes of adopting a new constitution, which could potentially extend his term beyond 2028, when his term ends, they said. Although the AKP and its allies have a majority in parliament, Erdogan would need broader support or a successful referendum for a new constitution. Erdogan delivered a somber and introspective speech early Monday. “This is not an end for us, but rather a turning point,” he said, recognizing a “loss of altitude” for the AKP. “If we made a mistake, we will fix it,” he told the crowd gathered at the AKP headquarters in Ankara, without indicating what changes he might make within his party or in its policies. In response, Turkish stocks rose and the pound sterling – which has lost more than 80% of its value in five years – hit a new all-time low against the dollar on a holiday for many global financial markets . The CHP – the party of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – won nearly 38% support nationwide, more than two points ahead of the AKP and breaking the 25% support ceiling that 'he had obtained this century. Katz mocked Erdogan after his defeat, posting on X: “Defeat of Erdogan's candidates in local elections in Turkey. Congratulations to the winners Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavas in Ankara, and a clear message to Erdogan: incitement against Israel. does not work anymore.”

