Sanjay Raut accuses PM Modi of poll code violation ahead of Lok Sabha elections





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using his office to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He also asked the Election Commission to send the bills to the BJP if public resources were used by Prime Minister Modi to seek votes for the party. “If a government plane is used for the Prime Minister's travel, then the Election Commission must send him an expense report in this regard and recover the money from that party's account. Since the last few days, after the announcement elections, Narendra Modi is traveling in government helicopters,” Raut said. Raut also criticized Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Mumbai and claimed that he had come to the city to “look for land to give to (Gautam) Adani”. “THE Dharavi Redevelopment Project was given to (Gautam) Adani. Organize 10 not 100 meetings in Mumbai. The people of Mumbai have decided that they want to oust the BJP from Mumbai completely. This is happening in the country, but even if ten meetings are held in Mumbai, they will not get a single seat. listen to me carefully [sic],” he said. Monday, Prime Minister Modi visited Mumbai to address the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the opposition feared Prime Minister Modi's popularity. He also said that Marathi culture does not teach people to disrespect their elders. “Marathi culture never teaches you to disrespect elders. Does Uddhav (Thackeray) support such statements? They fear Modi's popularity and his leadership. Raut lacks civic sense and basic knowledge. We will send him civic books for him to learn. Even during the code of conduct. “, higher positions must carry out their duties. So, PM Modi attended the RBI program today. However, Prime Minister Modi did not make any political comments during this programme,” Ashish Shelar said. Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) MP Jitendra Awhad said the Election Commission was an extended arm of the BJP and accused it of not acting on its complaints. “Even in my constituency, I have complained to the Election Commission that the BJP symbol is visible on many walls in the area. The Election Commission is an arm of the BJP. They are not taking action,” a- he declared. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: April 2, 2024

