Not yet inaugurated, Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China – Mothership.SG

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rare pre-inauguration visit to China.

Prabowo's visit to China was first announced on Friday (March 29), with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying the trip was made at the invitation of Xi. Nikkeireported.

At the April 1 meeting, Xi said China is willing to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia. CGTN reported.

Xi also congratulated Indonesia's defense minister on his victory in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Prabowo said he was delighted to make China the first country he visited after being elected Indonesia's eighth president.

“It was an honor to receive an invitation and be received directly by President Xi Jinping in Beijing,” Prabowo said in a statement. Facebook post.

Developed and fruitful bilateral relations

During their meeting, Xi asked Prabowo to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The Chinese president said the two countries have observed rapid development and fruitful bilateral relations over the past decade under his and Jokowi's leadership.

Xi called the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway a “golden sign of high-quality cooperation between the two countries.” Temporeported.

Building a community of destiny

China views China-Indonesia relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi said.

The Chinese president said relations between China and Indonesia “have entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future.”

He added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to create a community with regional and global influence to bring more benefits to the two countries and contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world.

Safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests

Xi said China and Indonesia should also support each other in safeguarding each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, including understanding and supporting each other on issues involving each other's core interests and interests. major concerns of the other.

China is willing to maintain close cooperation with Indonesia, exchange experiences in state governance, and strengthen the alignment of development strategies and maritime cooperation, Xi said.

Emerging Markets

China and Indonesia are both important developing countries and emerging markets, Xi said.

Xi promoted the creation of “Two countries, twin parks” between the two countries, referring to international cooperation which sees two countries creating industrial parks on each other's soil and jointly facilitating development.

The Chinese president also encouraged “Comprehensive regional economic corridor”an economic partnership that facilitates the expansion of regional trade and investment and contributes to global economic growth and development.

China is also ready to strengthen cooperation and provide support to Indonesia in poverty reduction and alleviation, Xi said.

Promoting rapprochement between the China-Asia community

Xi added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to safeguard the unity and centrality of ASEAN.

This includes maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture as well as fostering a closer China-Asia community with a shared future.

China, a country of major influence (Prabowo)

Meanwhile, Prabowo described China as a country with major influence.

Prabowo added that Indonesia and China deeply respect each other and treat each other as equals.

He called China a strong cooperative partner of Indonesia, adding that in recent years, Chinese enterprises have actively and deeply participated in Indonesia's economic construction and helped the country's national development.

Prabowo expressed his full support for promoting deeper relations between Indonesia and China, adding that he was willing to continue Indonesia's friendly policy towards China.

He also expressed Indonesia's willingness to remain independent and continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

Rare visit to China before the inauguration

Nikkeidescribed Prabowo's pre-inauguration visit to China as rare, as Beijing typically hosts foreign officials only after their inauguration.

Indonesian Defense Ministry spokesperson saidNikkeithat the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and China as well as increase cooperation in the defense sector.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present during Prabowo's meeting with Xi.

According toNikkei,Prabowo's rare visit before the inauguration reflects China's urgency to win over Indonesia amid growing tensions in the South China Sea with the Philippines.

Visit Japan

After his visit to China, Prabowo will travel to Japan on Tuesday April 2.

He is expected to meet Japanese government officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday April 3.

Top image via Prabowo Subianto/Facebook.