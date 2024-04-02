Politics
Not yet inaugurated, Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China – Mothership.SG
Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rare pre-inauguration visit to China.
Prabowo's visit to China was first announced on Friday (March 29), with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying the trip was made at the invitation of Xi. Nikkeireported.
At the April 1 meeting, Xi said China is willing to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia. CGTN reported.
Xi also congratulated Indonesia's defense minister on his victory in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Prabowo said he was delighted to make China the first country he visited after being elected Indonesia's eighth president.
“It was an honor to receive an invitation and be received directly by President Xi Jinping in Beijing,” Prabowo said in a statement. Facebook post.
Developed and fruitful bilateral relations
During their meeting, Xi asked Prabowo to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
The Chinese president said the two countries have observed rapid development and fruitful bilateral relations over the past decade under his and Jokowi's leadership.
Xi called the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway a “golden sign of high-quality cooperation between the two countries.” Temporeported.
Building a community of destiny
China views China-Indonesia relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi said.
The Chinese president said relations between China and Indonesia “have entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future.”
He added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to create a community with regional and global influence to bring more benefits to the two countries and contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world.
Safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests
Xi said China and Indonesia should also support each other in safeguarding each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, including understanding and supporting each other on issues involving each other's core interests and interests. major concerns of the other.
China is willing to maintain close cooperation with Indonesia, exchange experiences in state governance, and strengthen the alignment of development strategies and maritime cooperation, Xi said.
Emerging Markets
China and Indonesia are both important developing countries and emerging markets, Xi said.
Xi promoted the creation of “Two countries, twin parks” between the two countries, referring to international cooperation which sees two countries creating industrial parks on each other's soil and jointly facilitating development.
The Chinese president also encouraged “Comprehensive regional economic corridor”an economic partnership that facilitates the expansion of regional trade and investment and contributes to global economic growth and development.
China is also ready to strengthen cooperation and provide support to Indonesia in poverty reduction and alleviation, Xi said.
Promoting rapprochement between the China-Asia community
Xi added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to safeguard the unity and centrality of ASEAN.
This includes maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture as well as fostering a closer China-Asia community with a shared future.
China, a country of major influence (Prabowo)
Meanwhile, Prabowo described China as a country with major influence.
Prabowo added that Indonesia and China deeply respect each other and treat each other as equals.
He called China a strong cooperative partner of Indonesia, adding that in recent years, Chinese enterprises have actively and deeply participated in Indonesia's economic construction and helped the country's national development.
Prabowo expressed his full support for promoting deeper relations between Indonesia and China, adding that he was willing to continue Indonesia's friendly policy towards China.
He also expressed Indonesia's willingness to remain independent and continue to adhere to the one-China policy.
Rare visit to China before the inauguration
Nikkeidescribed Prabowo's pre-inauguration visit to China as rare, as Beijing typically hosts foreign officials only after their inauguration.
Indonesian Defense Ministry spokesperson saidNikkeithat the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and China as well as increase cooperation in the defense sector.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present during Prabowo's meeting with Xi.
According toNikkei,Prabowo's rare visit before the inauguration reflects China's urgency to win over Indonesia amid growing tensions in the South China Sea with the Philippines.
Visit Japan
After his visit to China, Prabowo will travel to Japan on Tuesday April 2.
He is expected to meet Japanese government officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday April 3.
Top image via Prabowo Subianto/Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://mothership.sg/2024/04/prabowo-meets-xi-jinping-china-visit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All bids to harm Imran Khan fail, says PTI on Toshakhana relief
- Not yet inaugurated, Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China – Mothership.SG
- Donald Trump posted $175 million bail in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to settle his debt while 'he appeals.
- Sanjay Raut accuses PM Modi of poll code violation ahead of Lok Sabha elections
- Turkey wants to improve relations with Israel despite hostile rhetoric
- LSU settles case involving sexual assault and domestic violence allegations against football players
- S|W: SaaS Weekly Peek Inside Canvas’ Battle Plan with Adobe
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf celebrates suspension of Imran Khan's Toshakhana sentence
- Judge extends silence after Trump attacks daughter in hush money case
- Vail Youth Ballet Co. performs Saturday
- Warnock: The Bible doesn't need Donald Trump's protection
- Google to destroy secret browsing data to end privacy lawsuit