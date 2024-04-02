All bids to harm Imran Khan fail, says PTI on Toshakhana relief





A crowd of PTI supporters waved the party flag. PTI

KARACHI: Welcoming suspension of sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case, party spokesperson Rauf Hassan on Monday said all attempts aimed at politically and physically breaking Imran Khan, the founder of the party, fell flat on his face.

One must pray that the good series of events that started today continues and the country comes out of the clutches of fascism, he said.

According to Hassan, the PTI founder's sentence was only suspended, it was not “cancelled”, and the Toshakhana case against the PTI founder is one of the most absurd.

The spokesperson said that perhaps the IHC chief justice today realized that Toshakhana's punishment could not be sustained legally and morally. “The PTI has never said at any time that it does not trust the courts,” Hassan added.

He said the mandate theft on February 8 was clear as day, adding that the PTI founder had become the target of the worst political vengeance and the system had completely collapsed as a result.

The PTI mandate was ambushed on February 8. The election results on the night of the 8th were different from those on the morning of February 9 and the courts had apparently become kangaroo courts or were being manipulated by the establishment, Hassan said.

Besides, the party also raised objections to the formation of a seven-member bench in response to the issue of the High Court judges' letter to the Supreme Court alleging intervention of spy agencies in the cases judicial.

Hassan said the issue of the judges' letter was extremely important and the formation of a seven-member court was unacceptable. He demanded a full trial and an immediate response to the judges' letter.

He mentioned that the Chief Justice had called a congress of lawyers without notice and marked the whole matter with suspicion and doubt. The agencies, executives, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa responded to the judges' letter.

He added that a decision was taken during the council of ministers before the formation of the commission of inquiry. “An accused was asked to form the inquiry committee; the decision should have been taken by the inquiry committee,” Hassan said, adding that the letter was declared false during the cabinet meeting.

Hassan said former Chief Justice Tassaduq Jillani was a very good person. “His son wrote a letter along with other lawyers demanding that action be taken in accordance with the contents of the letter, after the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Tassaduq Jillani, refused to head the commission. The notice has been taken and a full bench should be constituted immediately on the case,” the PTI spokesperson added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/537468-all-bids-to-harm-imran-khan-politically-physically-fell-flat-on-face-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos