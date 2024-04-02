Judges' inaction in Trump's classified documents case dashes hopes for July trial | Donald Trump





The chances of Donald Trump going to trial in July on charges of possessing national security documents, as special prosecutors suggest, are rapidly dwindling, with the judge in the case yet to release a schedule weeks after being briefed potential options.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon received proposed trial start dates from Trump and special counsel Jack Smith more than a month ago, ahead of a hearing expected to resolve the case in Ft. Pierce, Florida, but she still hasn't decided when the procedure will take place. to start.

As a result, Trump was able to avoid filing certain pretrial motions that must be completed before the case can go to trial, thereby contributing to his strategy of trying to delay the case as much as possible before the 2024 election by november.

Trump's legal strategy for all of his criminal cases has been to delay, hoping that a re-election would allow him to appoint a loyalist as attorney general who could order prosecutors to drop the case, or pardon himself if he was found guilty.

Trump's legal team offered Cannon an August trial date last month, apparently as part of a strategy to weaponize the Florida classified documents case in order to block his legal timeline and prevent the 2020 election interference case in Washington be tried before the election. .

But Trump didn't have to force himself to achieve such a result: Cannon's own inaction in the case made a July trial unrealistic.

Trump was indicted last year in federal district court for violating the Espionage Act by keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club, meaning his case is going to trial according to the complex and sequential rules of the Classified Information Procedures Act, or Cipa. .

Cipa's next step in prosecuting Trump is Section 5, in which Trump must disclose to prosecutors in a notice the specific classified documents they want to use at trial. It is considered a key step because it protects against any surprise disclosure of national security secrets during the trial.

The judge would likely need to give Trump several weeks to write a sufficiently specific opinion. If Trump, like most defendants, files a notice that is too vague, prosecutors should challenge the filing and force Trump to give more details about the documents he intends to use in his defense.

But when prosecutors suggested a July trial date, they eyed March 18 as the deadline for Trump to file his Rule 5 notice, a date that expired two weeks ago. Additionally, prosecutors did not include time for litigation in their proposed schedule if Trump's notice was too vague.

The situation means that even if Cannon were to set new deadlines for Cipa now, the timeline suggested by prosecutors would potentially be several weeks late, making it more likely that Cannon would have no choice but to adopt the timeline proposed by Trump and the trial date in August.

Part of the problem with the Trump classified documents case is that some of the issues are inherently complex. But Cannon also gave himself little breathing room by allowing a backlog of unresolved motions, some of which relate to the pretrial timeline itself, to pile up on the docket.

Some of the problems date back to a fateful decision the judge made early on, when she ruled that the case was so high-profile that the proceedings should be as publicly accessible as possible, and gave Trump a basis to ask to unseal documents governed by law. a protection order at any time.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

This decision appears to have contributed significantly to the blockage.

For example, Trump made a sprawling request in January for additional documents about the intelligence community's alleged bias that could help his defense. In this filing, he also requested that the attachments be made public, with the exception of the email addresses contained in the documents.

Both requests drew sharp reactions from prosecutors, who urged the judge to deny Trump's efforts to obtain more evidence and deny the unsealing request because it would reveal the identities of potential witnesses at trial and would identify the products of American intelligence services.

In this single dispute, Cannon had to review both Trump's motion itself and the exhibits, and decide whether to make them public. In this way, Cannon was somehow able to double her workload on what otherwise would have been a single motion she had to consider.

To make matters even more complicated, the situation with Trump's request to unseal the exhibits that Cannon granted but did not rule on the prosecutor's request to reconsider had a direct impact on the trial schedule .

Recently, Trump's lawyers asked the judge for an additional 10 days to file documents related to a series of separate motions seeking to have the case dismissed. One of their reasons was that they first needed a decision on the discovery request, which Cannon probably can't rule on until she decides what to do about his contested pieces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/02/judge-delay-schedule-trump-classified-documents-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos