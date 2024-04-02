Shares of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform fall after major losses revealed | US News





Shares of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform plunged more than 20%, erasing gains made after its stock market debut last week.

The fall came after Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) reported losses of more than $58 million (£46 million) in 2023.

The company also warned that it would struggle to meet its financial obligations in the future.

Shares of the social media platform ended the day at $58 (£46) in its New York debut last week.

However, following the latest disclosure, they fell 21% to almost $49 (£39) at Monday's close, almost $1 (80p) below its initial offer price.

Mr. Trump owns 78.75 million shares of the company, which could provide him with a lifeline from his ongoing legal and financial difficulties if he decides to sell his shares.

At its peak last week, his stake would have been more than $6bn (£4.8bn) – but it is now worth around $3.8bn (£3bn). He is not allowed to sell or borrow against any of his shares for six months.

Ross Benes, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, said: “Truth Social was overvalued and that reality is dragging the stock down.

“As the service has no clear path to profitability and its revenues are meager, its grand debut was unsustainable.”

Image: Photo: Reuters

The former president launched the social media platform in February 2022 after being blocked from Twitter, now X, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting online violence.

It came as the Republican presidential candidate posted a $175 million (£140 million) bond in his civil fraud case in New York on Monday – preventing the state from seizing his assets.

Trump had been given 10 days to make the payment after his lawyers successfully requested that bail be reduced by $454 million (£362 million).

However, Mr Trump will be required to pay the full amount – plus daily interest – if he loses an appeal in the case.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:55 Trump lashes out at press conference

New York Attorney General Letitia James was prepared to seize the 77-year-old's real estate unless bail was posted.

In February, he was convicted of conspiring for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and close deals.

Mr Trump, who secured the Republican nomination for this year's general election, has often claimed to be worth billions of dollars and last year said he had $400m (£319m) in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that his statements understated his wealth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:28 Trump: judge is “a disgrace to this country”

Trump ordered to stop attacking judge's family

There have also been developments in a separate lawsuit Mr Trump is facing, which concerns a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

On Monday, he was ordered to stop verbal attacks against members of the judge's family in the upcoming case.

Image: Sketch of Mr Trump's courtroom during a hush-money trial over bribery. Photo: Reuters

This comes after Judge Juan Merchan's daughter was described as a “rabid Trump hater” in a social media post.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo warned: “Family members of trial participants must be strictly prohibited.

“The defendant's insistence otherwise demonstrates a dangerous sense of entitlement to instill fear and even physical harm to the loved ones of those he sees in the courtroom.”

Read more on Sky News: British volunteer among seven killed in Gaza PM backs JK Rowling in row over hate crime laws Iran promises 'tough' response to consulate strike

It is an expansion of an order already in place that prohibits Mr. Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses and court staff.

If Mr. Trump violates the order, he faces prison time, but that does not stop him from criticizing Mr. Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office filed the complaint last year.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 15 in Manhattan. Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and denies any alleged sexual relationship with Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

