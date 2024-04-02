Indonesian President-elect Subianto visits China to strengthen ties





BEIJING (AP) Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto pledged to continue his country's friendly policy toward China when he met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. Subianto, who will succeed Joko Widodo in October, chose Beijing for his first official visit after his Victory in the February elections with the aim of highlighting the strong ties between countries in the middle growing tensions in the South China Sea. He will follow his trip to Beijing with a visit to Japan, suggesting that Indonesia will continue to seek a middle path between Beijing and U.S. allies in the region, such as Japan and the Philippines. Subianto described China as a strong cooperative partner with Indonesia, according to a report of his meeting with Xi published by the official Xinhua news agency. The president-elect expressed his willingness to continue Widodo-friendly policies toward Beijing and promote cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade and poverty reduction. He is also expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Dong Jun before leaving on Tuesday. China has become Indonesia's largest trading partner Ten years of mandate of widowersBeijing investing billions in major infrastructure projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railwayinaugurated last October, and Cirata, Southeast Asia's largest floating solar power project, on a reservoir in West Java, 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the capital Jakarta. Xi said China wants to continue building strong ties with Indonesia and called the Jakarta-Bandung railway a golden example of cooperation between the two countries, according to Xinhua. Xi added that China is willing to deepen maritime cooperation with Indonesia and provide support in poverty reduction and alleviation. Indonesia has maintained a relatively neutral stance amid growing tensions between China and the Philippines over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Philippines strengthens security ties with Washington since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in 2022, moving away from the more China-friendly policies of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. China and the Philippines have engaged in repeated clashes on the high seas since last year, sparking fears of a broader conflict that could put China and the United States on a collision course. The United States has repeatedly warned that its obliged to defend the Philippines its oldest ally in Asia if Philippine forces, ships or aircraft come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims to this resource-rich and busy waterway. Beijing has refused to recognize a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its broad claims on historical grounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-indonesia-subianto-xi-meeting-fa60eab4885490a298ef8baf51004c9a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos