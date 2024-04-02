Action against corruption will be intensified in third term: PM Modi in Uttarakhand





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said action against the corrupt would be intensified in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and added that he was not afraid of threats and insults from the opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Tuesday. (ANI) Addressing an election rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, Modi said that in the 2024 general elections, the fight would be between the honest and the corrupt, and between the transparent and the corrupt. dynastic people. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. There are two groups. One side is us: honest and transparent. On the other side, corrupt and dynastic people have gathered. They insult and threaten Modi. We say that corruption must be eliminated. They say: save corruption. But the people of the country have launched an appeal and I am listening to this appeal. Modi is not afraid of their insults and threats. Action will continue against the corrupt. During the third term, action against corruption will be intensified. This affects people and I will not allow this. This is Modis' guarantee, the Prime Minister said. Modi also accused the Congress of provoking the people and pushing the country towards instability and anarchy and urged the people to punish those who want to break the country. They (Congress) are saying that if the country chooses the Modi government for a third term, the country will be set on fire. Do you agree with this? Are you going to allow this? Is this the language of democracy? Eliminate them one by one, don't let them stay on the field. Congress is now provoking. This is pushing the country towards instability and anarchy. Shouldn't those who want to break this country be punished? Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the INDIA bloc rally called in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise politics case at Ramlila Maidan in the capital national, had accused the Prime Minister of trying to match- in the Lok Sabha polls and claimed that if the BJP won the elections, it would amend the Constitution, and then India would be finished and the country would be on fire. Gandhi claimed that if the Constitution was completed, the country would be torn into different states and would not survive. Modi, at the Rudrapur rally, said, “The next five years will be years of development and big decisions, but for that you need to strengthen Modi further. On the five seats, ensure the victory of our candidates with a maximum of votes. When you address the local deities of your villages, bow on my behalf and offer pranam to the villagers on my behalf, the Prime Minister added. All five seats in Uttarakhand will go to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.

