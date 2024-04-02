Trump posts $175 million bond in New York fraud case





New developments in former President Trump's legal battles in New York

New developments in former President Trump's legal battles in New York 01:45

Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in his New York civil fraud case have posted $175 million bail, according to a filing Monday by an insurance company.

The release ends a six-week ordeal in which Trump worked to prevent a possible seizure of property or assets stemming from a $464 million judgment by a judge who found that he had made hundreds of millions from a year-long fraudulent scheme targeting banks and insurers. Trump had to post bail to avoid enforcement of the judgment pending his appeal.

Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, said Trump's payment was made “as promised.”

“He looks forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict,” Habba said.

Bail was lowered by an appeals court from $464 million to $175 million on March 25, hours after Trump missed a grace period extended by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the case.

A spokesperson for James declined to comment. James had indicated that his office would pursue Trump's assets if he did not post bail.

“If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will look for mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” she said during a interview with ABC News in February.

Trump's lawyers wrote in a March 18 filing that it was “virtually impossible” for the defendants to secure the original bond, amounting to nearly half a billion dollars. They said he was turned down by more than 30 bail bond companies.

“Very few bail bond companies would consider bail of this magnitude,” wrote attorneys Alina Habba, Clifford Robert, Christopher Kise and John Sauer. They noted that bail providers often require as much as 120% collateral to secure bail, making the amount Trump could need exceed $500 million.

That filing, made on March 18, listed more than 30 companies that the Trump Organization said it contacted for a larger bond, all of which declined. The one that ultimately posted the $175 million bond Monday, Knight Specialty Insurance Company, was not on that list.

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-posts-175-million-bond-in-new-york-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos