Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl in bid to return to regular leaders' talks – WAVY.com

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call aimed at demonstrating a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

The call was the leaders' first conversation since their November summit in California that resulted in renewed ties between the two countries' militaries and a promise of enhanced cooperation to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl and its precursors from China .

The call also marks the start of several weeks of high-level engagements between the two countries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen scheduled to visit China on Thursday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks.

Biden has pushed for sustained interactions at all levels of government, saying it is essential to prevent competition between the two massive economies and nuclear powers from escalating into direct conflict. Even though in-person summits take place perhaps once a year, officials said, Washington and Beijing recognize the value of more frequent engagements between leaders.

The two leaders discussed Taiwan ahead of next month's inauguration of Lai Ching-te, the island's president-elect, who has pledged to safeguard its de facto independence from China and align more with other democracies. Biden reaffirmed the United States' longstanding one-China policy and reiterated that the United States opposes any coercive means aimed at bringing Taiwan under Beijing's control. China views Taiwan as an internal issue and has vigorously protested U.S. support for the island.

Biden also raised concerns about Chinese operations in the South China Sea, including efforts last month to prevent the Philippines, which the United States is obligated to defend by the treaty, from resupplying its forces on the second Thomas bench challenged.

Next week, Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House for a joint summit where China's influence in the region was expected to be a priority.

Biden, on the call with Xi, urged China to do more to fulfill its commitments to end the flow of illegal narcotics and schedule additional precursor chemicals to prevent their export. The commitment was made at the leaders' summit held in Woodside, California, last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

At the November summit, Biden and Xi also agreed that their governments would hold formal discussions on the promises and risks of advanced artificial intelligence, which are expected to take place in the coming weeks. The two men addressed the issue on Tuesday, just two weeks after China and the United States joined more than 120 other countries in supporting a United Nations resolution calling for global safeguards around emerging technology.

Biden, in the call, reinforced warnings to Xi against interference in the 2024 US elections as well as continued malicious cyberattacks against critical US infrastructure, according to a senior US administration official who previewed the call on condition of anonymity.

He also raised concerns about human rights in China, including Hong Kong's restrictive new national security law and the treatment of minority groups, and discussed the plight of Americans detained or barred from leave China.

The Democratic president also pressed China over its defense ties with Russia, which seeks to rebuild its industrial base as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. And he called on Beijing to exert its influence over North Korea to rein in the isolated and erratic nuclear power.

As leader of the world's two largest economies, Biden also raised concerns with Xi about China's unfair economic practices, the official said, and reiterated that the United States would take steps to preserve its security and their economic interests, in particular by continuing to limit the transfer of capital. some advanced technologies in China.

The call came ahead of Yellens' visit to Guangzhou and Beijing for a week of bilateral meetings on the topic with financial leaders from the world's second-largest economy, including Vice Premier He Lifeng, Central Bank Governor Chinese Pan Gongsheng, former Vice Premier Liu He, American. local businesses and leaders.

A notice for the upcoming trip says Yellen will advocate with American workers and businesses to ensure they are treated fairly, including pressuring their Chinese counterparts on unfair trade practices.

This follows Xi's meeting in Beijing with US business leaders last week, during which he highlighted mutually beneficial economic ties between the two countries and called for people-to-people exchanges to maintain relations.

Xi told Americans that the two countries had remained communicative and made progress on issues including trade, counter-narcotics and climate change since meeting with Biden in November. Last week's high-profile meeting was seen as an effort by Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations.

Before her trip to China, Yellen said last week that Beijing was flooding the market with green energy that distorts global prices. She said she intends to share with her counterparts her belief that increased production of solar power, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries in Beijing poses risks to the economy's productivity and growth. worldwide.

US lawmakers have renewed concerns over Chinese ownership of popular social media app TikTok. They generated new legislation that would ban TikTok if its China-based owner, ByteDance, did not sell its stake in the platform within six months of the bill's enactment.

As chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign ownership of companies in the United States, Yellen has wide latitude in determining how the company could continue to operate in the United States.

Meanwhile, Chinese leaders have set an economic growth target of 5% this year, despite a slowdown exacerbated by turmoil in the real estate sector and the lingering effects of strict antivirus measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic that have disrupted travel , logistics, manufacturing and others. Industries.

China is the dominant player in the electric vehicle battery sector and has a rapidly expanding auto industry that could challenge the world's established automakers as it globalizes.

Last year, the United States outlined plans to block electric vehicle buyers from claiming tax credits if they buy cars containing battery materials from China and other countries considered hostile to the United States. Separately, the Commerce Department has launched an investigation into potential national security risks posed by Chinese car exports to the United States.