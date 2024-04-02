'I know who is behind this': Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned at her private residence, which has been converted into a sub-jail. Khan said the army chief should be held responsible if anything happened to him. . During the proceedings in the ₹190 million Toshakhana corruption case at Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief briefed Justice Nasir Javed Rana of an alleged attempted poisoning of the former first lady. PTI chief said former premier “I know who is behind all this,” said the 71-year-old PTI founder. He stressed that if any harm happened to Bushra, Pakistan Army Chief (General Asim Munir) should be held responsible as members of an intelligence agency controlled everything in his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad and in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. During the hearing into the 190 million pound Toshakhana corruption case at Adiala Prison, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader raised concerns over Bushra's health, 49 years old, former first lady. He urged the court to order her medical examination by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, citing its distrust of the doctor who had examined her earlier. Furthermore, he called for an investigation into the alleged poisoning incident. In response to the application, the court ordered Khan to submit a detailed application regarding Bushra's medical examination. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Bushra addressed rumors circulating within the party alleging that she had been poisoned with a popular toilet cleaner. She claimed that three drops of cleanser were added to her food, leading to various health problems such as swelling of the eyes, chest and stomach pain, and bitterness in the food and water. However, she refused to reveal the identity of the person who informed her of the poisoning. Bushra informed the court that although she was treated decently at the Bani Gala Sub-Jail, she was not allowed to open the windows for some time. The PTI had claimed that Bushra was given poisoned food during his incarceration, causing him severe pain. They expressed concern that his life was at risk and criticized the denial of his constitutional right to a medical examination. Additionally, they alleged that Bushra's family was not allowed to visit him, which they considered a violation of both the Constitution and prison regulations. In January, Khan and Bushra were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case involving the illegal sale of state assets. gifts received during Khan's tenure. While Khan was detained at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Bushra was placed under house arrest at Khan's residence in Bani Gala, which was declared a sub-jail. The PTI stressed that Bushra had no connection with the corruption case and accused the authorities of pressuring Khan through him. conviction. Meanwhile, lawyer Gohar Khan, president of PTI, condemned Bushra's alleged political victimization, expressing concerns over his isolation and potential poisoning. He warned of the need to hold those responsible for any harm caused to him accountable. Since his ouster from power through a motion of no confidence in April 2022, Khan has been convicted in several cases, including the encryption case.

