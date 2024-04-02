Why Erdogan lost the Turkish local elections and why it's a big deal





On a crucial election night in Turkey, headlines announced an unexpected twist: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party suffered a surprising defeat. Even though Erdogan himself was not on the ballot, the defeat nonetheless sent shockwaves through the country, marking an important moment in its political landscape. Shock for Erdogan's AKP The elections were not for the national presidency but rather for local bodies, similar to local governance structures found in India. Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) came second, receiving 35 percent of the vote. The real winner was Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), which swept to victory with 37 percent of the vote, winning 36 of 81 provinces. As the results poured in, celebrations broke out across Turkey. Tens of thousands of supporters filled the streets, dancing and chanting slogans in jubilation. The resounding victory was hailed as a turning point and a resounding setback for Erdogan, unprecedented in the last two decades of his rule. Erdogan, in power for almost 21 years, has never suffered a defeat at the national level until now. This defeat not only signifies a significant political setback, but also highlights a clear ideological divide within Turkey. Erdogan, representing radical Islamists, clashed with the secular values ​​defended by the opposition CHP. Victory for Ekrem Imamoglu Ekrem Imamoglu, a 53-year-old former businessman and current mayor of Istanbul, has become a prominent figure in the opposition camp. His mayoral victory in 2019 was a big blow for Erdogan, as was the loss of his ancestral home. This time, Imamoglu's landslide victory further strengthened his position as a potential challenger to Erdogan's power. Imamoglu's message of democratic governance resonated with voters, signaling a shift away from Erdogan's authoritarian tendencies. “It is the nation itself that gives the order and instructions, and not a single person. Officials receive instructions from the nation, the period of one-man rule is now over. It's done. The republic and democracy must now move forward at full speed,” Imamoglu said. Erdogan himself acknowledged defeat and pledged to introspect, recognizing the need to heed the nation's message. “We will avoid being stubborn, acting against the national will and questioning the judgment of our nation, as we have done until now. We will take the necessary measures by analyzing the messages given by the nation at the polls in the most precise and objective manner possible, within the framework of reason and our inner conscience,” Erdogan said. The economic landscape played a crucial role in Erdogan's downfall. Skyrocketing inflation, reaching 67 percent in February, coupled with erratic economic policies, has disappointed many of his supporters. Erdogan's abrupt U-turn on interest rates to curb inflation backfired, leading to widespread discontent and low voter turnout. The election results also revealed a geographic and cultural divide, with Erdogan's party dominating rural areas while the opposition claimed victory in major cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The defeat has far-reaching implications for Erdogan's political future, as he faces growing pressure to retire by the end of his presidential term in 2028. YRP Challenge However, the rise of the hardline Islamist YRP party poses a new challenge. With its anti-LGBTQ, anti-vaccine and anti-Western stance, the YRP represents a more extreme version of Erdogan's Islamist policies. Even as Erdogan's era draws to a close, the lingering influence of such ideologies underscores the lasting impact of leaders like him. Turkey's recent election night upheaval marks a significant shift in its political landscape, with Erdogan's party suffering a resounding defeat and rising opposition voices challenging his decades-long rule. As Turkey navigates this new era, Erdogan's legacy and the implications of his defeat will continue to shape its future trajectory. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.

