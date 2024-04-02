Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case, avoids asset seizures | Donald Trump





Donald Trump posted $175 million bail in his civil fraud case in New York on Monday, avoiding asset seizures by state authorities that could have hobbled the former U.S. president's business empire .

Trump, who is set to face Joe Biden in November's US election, was convicted on February 16 of fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars in order to obtain better loan and insurance terms.

Trump was initially scheduled to post $454 million bail, but an appeals court on March 25 stayed enforcement of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling on the condition that Trump pay the smaller amount within 10 days.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court will hear Trump's appeal on the merits. The appeals court's decision reducing bail is not an indication of how the panel will ultimately rule.

The bond prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James from going after Trump's properties, including Trump Tower, his 370-acre Westchester resort and golf course, and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said it was a political witch hunt led by James, a Democrat who sued him in 2022.

In a 92-page order, Engoron described how Trump ordered lawmakers to change his property values ​​to arrive at his desired net worth for a decade before he entered politics.

The case is part of a whirlwind of legal issues facing Trump, including a criminal trial in New York set to begin April 15. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused in the case of illegally concealing secret payments to an adult film actor before the 2016 election.

He was also accused in two cases of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and in another for his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

These have been mired in delays and may not go to trial before the November election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of them.

