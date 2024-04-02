Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi was 'poisoned' in Bani Gala prison, blaming army chief India TV





Image Source: AP Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that his wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi was poisoned during her incarceration at Bani Gala sub-jail and said army chief Asim Munir would be responsible if something dangerous happened to him. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder also requested that his wife be examined by a doctor of her choice, the Express Tribune reported.

During hearing into £190m Adiala Prison corruption, former PM told Justice Nasir Javed Rana there was attempt to poison former first lady and added that she had marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of the “poisoning.” I know who is behind this,” Imran said.

The former prime minister said the army chief should be held accountable if Bushra Bibi is harmed because members of an intelligence agency control everything in Bani Gala and Adiala prison, where he is currently imprisoned. Imran further urged the court to order Bushra's medical examination by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, adding that he and the party did not trust the doctor who had examined Bushra earlier.

What did Bushra Bibi say?

Following the former prime minister's request, the court ordered Imran to submit a detailed application regarding the medical examination of the former first lady. Imran also urged for an investigation into Bushra's alleged poisoning. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi said she was poisoned by “three drops” of a popular toilet cleaner added to her food and claimed a person's health deteriorates after a month of consumption .

“My eyes are swelling, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach, and food and water also taste bitter. A suspicious substance was mixed in the honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner was mixed into my food,” the former first lady said.

PTI echoes poisoning allegations

Earlier, the PTI had alleged that Bushra was fed “poisoned food” during her incarceration, saying she was in great pain. A PTI spokesperson, expressing concerns over “serious threats” to Bushra Bibi's life during his detention, said in a statement: “Bushra's health and life are seriously endangered by the denial of his constitutional right to a medical examination.

The spokesperson further claimed that Bushra Bibi's family had not been allowed to visit her, a move she considered a violation of both the Constitution and prison regulations. The statement claimed the restriction was part of a “deliberate plan” to cause him harm.

Earlier in January, Imran and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case relating to the illegal sale of state gifts the former prime minister received during his tenure. Imran was lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi while Bushra Bibi was lodged at his home in Bani Gala after he was declared a sub-jail. The sentence was stayed by the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi was a political victim. “She is being kept in isolation, there are serious fears that she may be poisoned. President Imran Khan has expressed similar concerns over his wife's health. Powerful circles in the country will be held responsible for any mishap,” a- he declared, quoted by the party. in an article on X.

(with PTI inputs)

READ ALSO |Pakistan: Imran Khan's party declares Omar Ayub leader of the opposition in the National Assembly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-claims-wife-bushra-bibi-poisoned-in-jail-blames-army-chief-latest-updates-2024-04-02-924361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos