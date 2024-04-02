Trump in Michigan: What the data says about illegal immigration, crime and the economy





Former President Donald Trump returns to Michigan on Tuesday with a speech on immigration in Grand Rapids. Trump and President Joe Biden have long clashed over border policy, but the Grand Rapids killing is sparking debate in Michigan. In Michigan, approximately 1% of the population lives in the state illegally; data shows immigrants are less likely to commit crimes

Former President Donald Trump is bringing the emotional debate over immigration to Michigan, where a murder case involving a previously deported immigrant is sparking calls for better border security.

Trump's planned campaign speech in Grand Rapids on Tuesday is expected to criticize Democratic President Joe Biden's southern border policies.

His visit follows the March 22 killing of Ruby Garcia, 25, a Grand Rapids resident who prosecutors say was shot and killed by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, her romantic partner who was in the United States illegally after having been expelled.

In a radio interview with Justin Barclay on 910AM Superstation on Monday, Trump said immigration is the No. 1 issue in the 2024 election, where he is expected to face Biden in a rematch for the presidency in 2020.

Trump claimed that Biden was not doing enough to secure the southern border and prevent crimes like Garcia's murder, telling the station that we were left with a country that was going to be filled with criminals at levels that police cannot. wouldn't even be able to manage. handle.

Trump's critics say he and his allies are making the situation worse with his rhetoric, pointing to Republicans' rejection of a bipartisan border deal in February that aimed to reduce illegal crossings.

Donald Trump is coming to Grand Rapids to do what he does best: divide, distract and sow fear, instead of doing something to solve the issues that actually matter to Michiganders, said Alyssa Bradley, director of Michigan communications for the Biden campaign.

Amid all the rhetoric, here are the facts about Michigan's immigration rates, crime, economic impact and politics.

Why focus on Michigan?

Garcia's March 22 killing sparked national political debates over security at the U.S.-Mexico border in west Michigan.

Garcia was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the shoulder on U.S. 131. Ortiz-Vite, also 25, faces charges for her murder in what authorities called a “homicide by domestic violence” arising from their romantic relationship.

News of Garcia's murder gained national traction after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that Ortiz-Vite, a longtime Kent County resident, was in the states illegally. -United.

He was deported to Mexico in 2020, but at one point re-entered the country without legal authorization. The case quickly became a rallying cry for conservatives.

Ruby's family would not be facing this sad reality if the system had failed to ensure that an illegal immigrant with a criminal record could not enter the country, said Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, in a recent press release.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, a Republican, noted last week that this was the county's second homicide in 10 months involving an immigrant.

Last month, a jury found Luis Bernal-Sosa, a Mexican national, guilty in the shooting death of his baby's mother, Leah Marie Gomez, 22, on May 31, 2023, near downtown Grand Rapids .

Democrats and others say the tragedy of deaths and domestic violence is overshadowed by politics.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, a Grand Rapids Democrat, said Garcia's death became even more tragic when it was co-opted by those who wanted to score political points by stoking fear, xenophobia and the division.

How many immigrants are in Michigan illegally?

Nationally, about 10.5 million people are living in the United States without legal authorization, double the number in 1995 but about the same as in 2017, when Trump was president, according to Pew Research Center.

In Michigan, about 91,000 people are in the state without authorization, or about 1.2 percent of the state's population, according to the nonpartisan research firm Migration Policy Institute.

What about legal immigration?

The number of immigrants legally allowed to enter Michigan, including those with green cards and refugee or asylum status, had not increased dramatically under Biden in 2022, according to available federal data the most recents.

In 2022, Michigan welcomed 1,143 refugees, the 10th most per capita among all states. That’s three fewer refugees than arrived in Michigan in 2019 under Trump.

Those numbers were much higher under former President Barack Obama, with more than 3,000 refugees arriving in Michigan each year between 2013 and 2016.

Are immigrants more likely to commit crimes?

No, and most research indicates that they are actually less likely to commit crimes regardless of their legal status, according to a 2019 study by the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University.

A February study by the libertarian Cato Institute also found that people who are in the country illegally have lower homicide conviction rates than native-born residents.

Few people are murderers, and illegal immigrants are statistically less likely to be murderers, the study found.

Yet some illegal immigrants commit homicides, and this statistical fact is no comfort to the victims and their families. Most importantly, no one should expect statistics to provide comfort to those affected by violent crime.

Republicans and others argue that those who break immigration law might also be willing to break other laws.

“The need for strong leadership and strong immigration policies has never been clearer,” House Republican Leader Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, said in a statement. I'm glad to see the President return to Michigan for what I'm sure will be a much-needed reminder: laws protect the people. They must be applied.

Does Michigan have sanctuary cities?

State Republicans have called for policies that would distinguish legal from illegal immigration, including banning so-called sanctuary cities that do not fully comply with U.S. immigration policies and enforcement. .

These bills have stalled in the Democratic-led Michigan Legislature.

The nonprofit Center for Immigration Studies lists Ingham, Kalamazoo, Wayne and Kent counties as sanctuary communities, although Kent County officials dispute that designation.

The Lansings City Council at one point declared itself a sanctuary city, but rescinded that designation in a later vote. East Lansing officially became a sanctuary city in January 2023. Detroit and Ann Arbor have passed resolutions declaring themselves immigrant-friendly cities.

Why is border security such a big problem?

Immigration has long been a key campaign issue for Trump, who proposed building a wall on the southern border as part of his winning 2016 campaign.

Since Biden took office, illegal border crossings have averaged about 2 million per year, the highest level in history, according to the Washington Post.

Efforts to stem the tide have failed in Congress, where a bipartisan deal to curb illegal crossings while providing aid to Ukraine collapsed in the U.S. Senate after Trump and other conservatives criticized the deal .

That plan would have added additional border agents, installed drug detection machines and created emergency protocols for border backlogs.

Trump took credit for the deal's failure. Published reports indicate he urged senators to vote against legislation aimed at depriving Biden of an election victory.

It is unacceptable that he is now saying the problem is not solved when he is the reason, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Friday.

How does politics enter into the equation?

Michigan is one of the few battleground states that could decide the White House. Trump hopes immigration will swing voters in his favor, said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan.

It's a pretty classic example of Trump trying to emphasize the importance of an issue that he thinks is to his advantage, Kollman said.

The stakes are particularly high in West Michigan, where they could be put to good use. Kent County had been reliably Republican for years, but Biden beat Trump there by 21,000 votes in 2020.

Longtime Republican Party political strategist John Yob wrote in a memo last week that Garcia's killing would put historically centrist West Michigan Republicans, torn apart in recent presidential elections, firmly in the camp. President Trump.

The massive problem at the border and the corresponding media attention are now poised to turn these soccer moms into security moms in West Michigan and change their perspective in the presidential race, Yob wrote.

One case is a terrible tragedy, two cases is an unacceptable trend that voters will not easily accept.

What is the impact of immigrants on the state?

State officials say foreign-born residents wield significant economic power in Michigan: Refugees and immigrants have a 90% job retention rate in the state, and immigrants hold a purchasing power estimated at $18 billion.

Encouraging immigration to Michigan has been cited as a potential solution to the state's population problems, with Whitmer-backed advice calling for incentives to attract more newcomers, including developing a service to help employers and immigrants navigating the immigration bureaucracy to come to Michigan.

Brinks, the Senate Majority Leader, called immigrants of all statuses a net positive for our economy, public safety, culture and community.

Some advocates have called for making it easier for immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, regardless of their legal status, arguing that it would provide them with dignity and help them go about their daily lives without fear.

Since 2008, Michigan law has prohibited residents who are not legally residing in the country from receiving a driver's license. Efforts to change the law have gone nowhere.

