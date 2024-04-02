Biden, Xi Jinping discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Taiwan, election security and counter-narcotics





President Joe Biden had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday morning to address U.S. concerns about China's trade with Russia amid war with Ukraine, issues of cyberattacks and election interference, as well as efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking, among other regional and global issues. questions, a senior administration official said. The “check-in” call between Biden and Xi was an opportunity for high-level leaders to discuss difficult issues and try to ensure they responsibly manage inter-State competition. United and China, the administration official said in a phone call with reporters. Monday evening. “Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, dispel misconceptions and prevent unintended conflicts, and this call is one way to do that,” the official said. Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, November 14, 2022. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file Trade between China and Russia, as that nation wages war against Ukraine, will certainly be discussed, the official said, noting that the topic has been part of diplomatic conversations between the United States and China since the beginning of the war. The official said the United States was increasingly concerned that China was helping rebuild Russia's defense industrial base. The Biden administration has undertaken a whole-of-government effort to protect the election from foreign adversaries and continues to emphasize its concerns about China and other countries, the official said, adding that it is not enough to believe the Chinese take their word on whether they will take action on this and other issues, but that will require verification of Beijing's efforts. The administration also commits to raising U.S. concerns about cyberattacks that compromise critical infrastructure with the Chinese government. The official said areas where interests align include counternarcotics, risk and security issues related to artificial intelligence, restoring communication between U.S. and Chinese military leaders and issues climatic. In his call with Xi, Biden was expected to emphasize the need for continued progress and substantial action in the fight against narcotics to address the rise in illicit drug trafficking. The call was also an opportunity for Biden to reaffirm the long-standing One China policy, which recognizes Beijing as China's sole legal government, as part of Xi's efforts to reunify Taiwan with mainland China , and to reiterate the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, especially with regard to May's presidential inauguration in Taiwan, the official said. Biden may also raise concerns about China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, including recent actions by Chinese coast guard vessels that posed dangers to the Philippines' routine maritime operations, the official said . While Biden and Xi last spoke on the phone in July 2022, the two leaders met in Bali in November 2022 and held a summit meeting in California in November last year, the official said .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-addresses-russia-ukraine-election-security-fentanyl-xi-jinping-rcna145983

