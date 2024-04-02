Proposal for Jokowi to lead transition team fails to gain traction – Politics





The idea of ​​appointing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to lead a “transition team” tasked with facilitating the transfer of power to his successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto, was received coolly by Prabowo's camp. Prabowo, who ran alongside Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the February election, is expected to take office in October unless the election results are challenged in the Constitutional Court. The suggestion that Jokowi would lead Prabowo's presidential transition team was first touted by a presidential staffer who said a transition team would be established in the future to ensure that the presidential succession “can go well and be done quickly. “If God wills [the team] will be directly led by President Jokowi. We are in the process of formulating details of the team, including its authority,” Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, a top expert in the president’s executive office, told reporters on Monday. Jokowi was the first Indonesian president to introduce the concept of a presidential transition team. When he came to power in 2014, Jokowi recruited a group of experts and politicians to help him prepare for his next presidency and to ensure that his administration could operate effectively from its first day in office. The team, led by former Minister of Commerce Rini Soemarno, was responsible for formulating effective spending for the state budget, designing Jokowi's cabinet, developing policies based on the vision and mission of the president-elect during the election campaign and to examine issues and challenges in various strategic areas. problems. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the most important issues of the day, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Read also: Jokowi and Prabowo display warm exchanges amid speculation on differences

