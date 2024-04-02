Imran Khan claims 'poisoned food' was given to his wife, says: 'I know who is behind this' – World News





Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, claimed Tuesday that his wife and former first lady, Bushra Bibi, was poisoned while being held in her private residence, which has been converted into a sub-jail.

He stressed that if any harm happened to him, the responsibility should lie with the army chief.

During the hearing of the Toshakhana corruption case worth ₹190 million at Adiala jail, Khan informed Justice Nasir Javed Rana about the alleged poisoning incident. He claimed his wife had marks on her skin and tongue as evidence of the poisoning.

One dead, two injured in Finnish school shooting; 12-year-old suspect arrested

Sri Lankan government contributes $1 million to fund for Gaza children

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu calls terrorist channel Al Jazeera; demands to stop operations in Israel

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bans red carpets at official events

“I know who is behind this,” Khan said, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan assigned control of his residence and Adiala prison to an intelligence agency, holding the Pakistani army chief responsible for any harm caused to Bushra. He urged the court to order a medical examination of Bushra by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, expressing distrust over the earlier examination.

In response to the former prime minister's plea, the court ordered Khan to submit a comprehensive application regarding the former first lady's medical examination.

Bushra accuses US agent

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Bushra addressed rumors circulating within the party alleging her affiliation as an “American agent” and claimed she had been poisoned with ordinary toilet cleaner.

Describing the alleged poisoning incident, Bushra said “three drops” of toilet cleaner were added to his food, leading to symptoms including swelling of the eyes, chest and stomach discomfort, and a bitter taste in food and water. She revealed that a person in prison informed her about the substances added to her food, but refused to divulge their names.

Bushra informed the court about his decent treatment at Bani Gala sub-jail, but expressed his displeasure over the restriction of opening windows for some time.

Earlier, the PTI had raised concerns that Bushra was fed “poisoned food” during her detention, citing her severe discomfort.

A PTI spokesperson expressed apprehensions over threats to Bushra's life due to denial of his constitutional right to medical examination. Allegations have been made that Bushra Bibi's family is not allowed to visit her, in violation of both the Constitution and prison rules.

Regarding Bushra Bibi's conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case, Khan's PTI party maintained his innocence, describing the conviction as an attempt to put pressure on the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan condemned the treatment meted out to Bushra Bibi as political victimization, expressing concerns over her safety and health. He warned against holding powerful circles responsible for any harm caused to him.

Since his removal from power in April 2022, Khan has been convicted in at least four cases, including the Cypher case.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/imran-khan-alleges-poisonous-food-was-given-to-his-wife-says-i-know-who-is-behind-itbkg/3444360/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos