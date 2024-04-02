Erdogan turkeys lose Istanbul and Ankara in crucial local elections. Why is this important





New Delhi:Calling it a turning point, Turkey's longest-serving president, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accepted his party's defeat in crucial local elections across the country, including in the capital Ankara and his hometown, Istanbul. Moreover, Istanbul was the springboard for Erdogan's political career when he became mayor in 1994. The elections took place nine months after Erdogan extended his two decades in power by winning a presidential runoff with more than 52 percent of the vote.

However, Sunday's municipal elections dealt a blow to Erdogan's AK Party, which is the predominant political group in Turkey. The strongman leadercalledthe results constitute a turning point and not an end, telling his supporters at party headquarters on Monday morning that Turkish democracy had once again proven its maturity. The country's opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), celebrated victories not only in key centers like Istanbul and Ankara, but also in 36 of the country's 81 municipalities that went to the polls. However, this is not the first time that Erdogan's party has suffered a major defeat in local polls. Every five years, Turkey holds local elections on the last Sunday in March. In 2019, considered Erdogan's worst electoral setback since coming to power, his party's 25-year winning streak in Istanbul ended after opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the race for the presidency. city ​​hall. Imamoglu was re-elected mayor of Istanbul on Sunday, defeating ruling party candidate and former Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum. Increasingly touted as the man who could end Erdogan's rule, Mamolu, in a statement on X, called recent polls proof of democracy's resilience amid growing authoritarianism. In the 2019 mayoral race, Mamolu defeated another political heavyweight, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. Today marks a pivotal moment not only for #Istanbulbut for #democracy himself. As we celebrate our victory, we send a resounding message to the world: the decline of democracy ends now. Istanbul is a beacon of hope, a testimony to the resilience of democratic values ​​around the world. pic.twitter.com/0CqJFu1LoF – Ekrem mamolu (International) (@imamoglu_int) April 1, 2024 Votes lost among retirees Turkish political analyst and commentator Rusen Cakir says Erdogan's party has lost pensioners' votes due to its controversial economic policies. It is certain that the AKP obtained 3 million fewer votes, especially regarding the situation of pensioners, due to economic problems, he wrote for the independent newspaper Medyascope, based in Istanbul. In February, it was reported that annual inflation in Turkey had soared to 67 percent. This was after years of Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies, during which the central bank continued to cut borrowing rates despite high inflation. Erdoan has in the past declared himself an enemy of interest rates and believes that high rates slow economic growth and fuel inflation. That said, last June, Erdogan accepted his new Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's outlook on interest rates in Turkey, suggesting a return to business as usual macroeconomic policies. On Monday, after the recent polls, Imek reiterated the government's promise to reduce the country's inflation to single digits by 2026. Historical polls In his analysis, Cakir said that Sunday's elections were historic, as the ruling party lost 3 metropolitan municipalities, 12 provincial municipalities, 180 district municipalities and 77 urban municipalities, despite winning for the first time by a province (Nevehir) and 5 district municipalities. Like Imamoglu, Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with a 25-point gap over his rival, according to the results. According to Omair Anas, assistant professor of international relations at Yildirim Beyazit University in Ankara, the results of the Ankara mayoral race were expected. The victory of Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas was widely expected. The general perception of his performance as mayor is very positive. He comes from a nationalist party and connects easily with a wide range of supporters, from conservatives to nationalists to secularists, Anas, a New Delhi native, told ThePrint via text message. His victory rarely surprised voters. However, as Ankara is the capital, the re-election of an opposition candidate has placed perception in favor of the opposition CHP party, Anas added. (Edited by Tikli Basu) Read also : Maldives decides to replace India and signs agreement with Turkey for drones to patrol the high seas



