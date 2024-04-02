Politics
Mood of people turning against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar | News from India
“I see clearly that the people's mood changed. It is now against PM Modi“In the current regime, institutions are under attack,” Pawar told a press conference.
Pawar also said there was “no thought yet” regarding the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate, and when asked about the final seat sharing of the INDIA bloc in the Lok elections Sabha, he replied, “I am not an astrologer.”
Attacking PM Modi on the Katchatheevu island issue, Pawar claimed the PM “focuses on small things” and remained silent on China's capture of “thousands of square kilometers of Indian territory.
“On one hand, PM Modi attacked Indira Gandhi who is no longer alive today and on the other hand, he said nothing about the thousands of square kilometers of our land that China took , he ignores them and focuses on small things, he does that. I don't take the responsibility of looking after the national interest seriously,” Pawar said.
(With contribution from agencies)
