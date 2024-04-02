House Republican lawmakers introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport in honor of Donald Trump





WASHINGTON A group of House Republicans has introduced a bill to rename Virginia's Washington-Dulles International Airport in honor of former President Donald Trump.

The bill, filed Friday, is sponsored by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., deputy majority leader, and is co-sponsored by six other Republicans: Reps. Michael Waltz, of Florida; Andrew Ogles, of Tennessee; Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee; Paul Gosar, of Arizona; Barry Moore of Alabama; and Troy Nehls of Texas.

The measure says it would “designate Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia as 'Donald J. Trump International Airport'.”

The project was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further review.

“Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That's what America stood for under President Donald J. Trump, the best president of my lifetime,” Reschenthaler wrote Tuesday in an article on X. “And that's why I am introducing legislation to rename Dulles as the Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Some House Democrats expressed disbelief over the decision to rename the airport, located 26 miles west of downtown Washington, DC.

“This idea is ridiculous, but unfortunately real,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a candidate for Virginia governor, wrote in an article on X on Tuesday, adding that Congress should instead focus on reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration and the granting of foreign aid. “Yet that’s what a member of the House Republican leadership is focused on: renaming Virginias Dulles Airport in honor of Trump.”

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., wrote in a Tuesday thread that one of Trump's first acts as president was “a racist Muslim ban that blocked permanent U.S. residents from entering their own country. The congressman said he went to Dulles Airport at that time “to try to help the innocent people caught in the chaos.”

“I remember Republicans like those who wrote this bill hiding and giving outlandish answers when asked about the suffering caused by Trump's Muslim ban,” Beyer wrote. “They know Dulles will never be renamed for Trump. Again, that's not the goal, the goal is to make fun of their beloved leader.”

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., who helped the House select committee that investigated Jan. 6 in the last Congress, said Tuesday that filing the bill was no fish of April. “No sane VA representative would support this. If you want to be 'sycophantic,' stick to your own airports,” he said.

Dulles opened in December 1962 and is named for John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953 to 1959.

