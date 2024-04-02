Imran Khan alleges his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned in prison | World News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was poisoned while imprisoned at her private residence in Islamabad, which was turned into a sub-jail, and demanded to hold the country's army chief accountable if she suffers any harm, news agency PTI reported.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife. (AP/File)

The PTI chief was attending the hearing in the ₹190 million Toshakhana corruption case in Adiala jail and told the judge that Bushra Bibi had marks on his skin and tongue following poisoning, the news agency added.

He asked the court that if anything happened to his wife, the Pakistani army chief (General Asim Munir) should be held responsible, further claiming that members of an intelligence agency were controlling everything in his residence of Bani Gala in Islamabad and in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. I know who is behind this,” the 71-year-old was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan further requested the court to order a medical examination for his 49-year-old wife Bushra to be conducted by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He expressed distrust of the doctor who had examined her previously. Khan also insisted that an investigation be carried out into Bushra's alleged poisoning.

In response to the plea, the court asked Khan to provide a comprehensive application detailing Bushra's request for medical examination.

Imran Khan and his wife had their 14-year prison sentences suspended by a Pakistani court on Monday in the Toshakhana corruption case.

In January, Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 14 years in prison in the same case, which revolves around the illicit sale of state gifts Khan received during his time as prime minister. Toshakhana is a department within the cabinet division in Pakistan responsible for storing gifts and other valuables received by civil servants, who are required to report all gifts to the department.

Bushra Bibi alleges poisoning from popular toilet cleaner

According to a PTI report, Bushra said there were rumors within the party that she was an American agent and that she had been poisoned with a popular toilet cleaner. She mentioned that “three drops” of toilet cleaner had been mixed into her food, saying a person's health deteriorated after a month of ingesting it.

“My eyes are swelling, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach, and food and water also taste bitter. A suspicious substance was mixed in the honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner was mixed into my food,” the former first lady said.

“Someone in prison told me about what was added to my food. I won't reveal any names,” she said.

Bushra told the court that she was treated with respect at Bani Gala sub-jail, but noted that she was not allowed to open the windows for a while. Earlier, the PTI party had alleged that Bushra was given “poisoned food” during her detention, saying she was in severe pain.

