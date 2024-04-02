Indonesia's Brexit tragedy should not happen again, says KSP





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Head of the Presidential Office (KSP) Moeldoko reminded that the tragedy of severe traffic jams at the East Brebes Toll or Brebes Exit (Brexit) in 2016 should not happen again. With 17 people dying after being stuck in traffic jams for dozens of hours on the first Trans Java toll road, the Brexit incident was the worst of its kind to take place during Indonesia's Eid return , remarked Moeldoko. “The 2016 Brexit (incident) should not happen again. All ministries and institutions are taking precautionary measures. The public must also be ready,” he noted at a press conference on Tuesday on government preparedness to deal with hydrometeorological disasters. Moeldoko said the government had prepared the best services for the community ahead of the return home and return flows, including in the face of the risk of hydrometeorological disasters. He then drew attention to the importance of efforts to strengthen community preparedness and awareness to deal with the possibility of unwanted accidents while traveling. “When returning home, travelers must prepare food, drinks, their car and fuel,” he recalled. The Ministry of Transport estimates that more than 193 million people will travel for Eid return, an increase of 60% from the 123 million travelers in 2023. Of this figure, travelers from the Jakarta-Bogor-Depok-Tangerang-Bekasi (Jabodetabek) region are expected to reach 28 million. Millions of travelers are also expected to use multimodal means, both public transport – land, sea and air – and private vehicles, including motorcycles. According to Tulus Abadi, Member of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the PUPR Ministry, travelers should be aware of several aspects when returning home. First, the public is suggested to return home earlier to avoid the return peak which should occur on D-4, i.e. April 6, 2024. Second, the public needs to be aware of accidents on toll roads, especially those that result in fatalities, namely permanent disability or death. More than 70 percent of accidents on toll roads are caused by human factors, for example drowsiness, but also by vehicle reliability factors, such as tire blowouts. Therefore, the driver must be in good health and get enough rest, Abadi stressed. Additionally, returning travelers are advised to refrain from using bald or retreaded tires. Several cases of accidents on toll roads are triggered by the phenomenon of aquaplaning in which the tires cannot grip firmly because the road is wet or the tires are bald. Abadi also noted that returning travelers should ensure sufficient balance on their card to pay toll fees, especially amid tariff increases on several sections of Trans-Java toll highways, starting from Jakarta-Cikampek section to Surabaya-Gresik section. News on the same topic: Police chief, ministers discuss preparations for Eid 2023 return

Related news: Mudikpedia: Kominfo launches free guide for Eid return Translator: Yashinta Difa P, Resinta Sullivan

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/309867/indonesian-homecoming-brexit-tragedy-should-not-recur-ksp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos