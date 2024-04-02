Politics
Biden, Xi Jinping speak on phone ahead of Yellen's China trip
President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, a call the White House described as a way for the two leaders to “check in” and responsibly manage strained relations between the United States and China.
“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, dispel misconceptions and prevent unintended conflicts,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters Monday. “This appeal is one way to do that.”
On the call with Xi, the first such telephone meeting since July 2022, Biden raised a host of U.S. concerns, according to a White House account of the call.
Specifically, Biden confronted Xi over China's “unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices,” the White House said. The president also told Xi he would continue to take “necessary measures” to block China's access to U.S. technology if it poses a risk to national security.
In February, for example, Biden launched an investigation into Chinese smart carsmotivated by fears that they could harm US national security by connecting to US infrastructure and extracting driver data.
Along with U.S.-China economic relations, the two leaders discussed tensions over Taiwan and China's support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Biden also raised the prospect of cybersecurity threats, particularly as the US presidential election approaches in November.
“We clearly express our concern about any country’s interference or influence in our elections,” a senior administration official said Monday.
The last time Biden and Xi met in person was in November, on the sidelines of a summit in Woodside, California.
There, the leaders agreed to resume military communications between the United States and China. Since then, there have been several important meetings and conversations between military leaders, and more are expected later this year, the Biden administration official said.
On Wednesday, Biden's top economic envoy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is expected to leave for China to hold face-to-face meetings with her counterparts over five days in Guangzhou and Beijing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also plans to visit China later this year.
“The economic relationship between the United States and China is undoubtedly now on a stronger footing than it was two years ago,” a senior Treasury official said on a press call on Monday. to preview Yellen's journey. “We know that there are deep challenges and disagreements in this relationship, and that they will not be resolved overnight.”
In a speech last week, Yellen raised concerns about China's overproduction of clean energy products like solar panels, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries. She said China was using the surplus to flood global markets and undercut the prices of still-developing green industries in countries like the United States.
Yellen said that was one of the issues she planned to confront her Chinese counterparts on during her visit. The Chinese embassy in Washington later denied any overcapacity.
In recent weeks, the Treasury Department has also highlighted concerns about Beijing's financial practices, particularly China's alleged use of “early stage” investments in U.S. technology companies as a means to access data. sensitive.
Meetings like the ones Yellen plans to hold are part of the Biden administration's overall effort to stabilize relations between the superpowers after a year-long communications freeze. That breakdown began with Trump-era tariffs that sparked a near-trade war, and continued after Biden imposed his own trade restrictions on the country.
“Going back to that meeting last November, President Biden and President Xi agreed that they would try to answer the phone a little more,” the senior administration official said. “Both parties realize it’s important to do this to actually manage their relationships more responsibly.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/02/joe-biden-and-chinas-xi-jinping-speak-by-phone-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden, Xi Jinping speak on phone ahead of Yellen's China trip
- Indonesia's Brexit tragedy should not happen again, says KSP
- Hearing on electoral dispute: Palace underlines that there is no synchronization with the ministers summoned
- Boney Kapoor talks about Mr India sequel and says he was approached by a foreign studio | Bollywood News
- K-State tennis scores narrow victory over West Virginia | K State Sports
- BLACKPINK Member Jennie Wore a Little Corseted Denim Dress for New Calvin Klein Images
- Google Podcasts is retired and YouTube Music can't replace it
- Japan is exposed to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake and no tsunami warning
- Imran Khan alleges his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned in prison | World News
- House Republican lawmakers introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport in honor of Donald Trump
- Jon Stewart attacks Apple, his former boss, on The Daily Show
- Hong Kong stocks lead Asian market gains as developer Vanke slumps