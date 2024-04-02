Biden, Xi Jinping speak on phone ahead of Yellen's China trip

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, a call the White House described as a way for the two leaders to “check in” and responsibly manage strained relations between the United States and China.

“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, dispel misconceptions and prevent unintended conflicts,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters Monday. “This appeal is one way to do that.”

On the call with Xi, the first such telephone meeting since July 2022, Biden raised a host of U.S. concerns, according to a White House account of the call.

Specifically, Biden confronted Xi over China's “unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices,” the White House said. The president also told Xi he would continue to take “necessary measures” to block China's access to U.S. technology if it poses a risk to national security.

In February, for example, Biden launched an investigation into Chinese smart carsmotivated by fears that they could harm US national security by connecting to US infrastructure and extracting driver data.

Along with U.S.-China economic relations, the two leaders discussed tensions over Taiwan and China's support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Biden also raised the prospect of cybersecurity threats, particularly as the US presidential election approaches in November.

“We clearly express our concern about any country’s interference or influence in our elections,” a senior administration official said Monday.

The last time Biden and Xi met in person was in November, on the sidelines of a summit in Woodside, California.

There, the leaders agreed to resume military communications between the United States and China. Since then, there have been several important meetings and conversations between military leaders, and more are expected later this year, the Biden administration official said.

On Wednesday, Biden's top economic envoy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is expected to leave for China to hold face-to-face meetings with her counterparts over five days in Guangzhou and Beijing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also plans to visit China later this year.

“The economic relationship between the United States and China is undoubtedly now on a stronger footing than it was two years ago,” a senior Treasury official said on a press call on Monday. to preview Yellen's journey. “We know that there are deep challenges and disagreements in this relationship, and that they will not be resolved overnight.”

In a speech last week, Yellen raised concerns about China's overproduction of clean energy products like solar panels, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries. She said China was using the surplus to flood global markets and undercut the prices of still-developing green industries in countries like the United States.

Yellen said that was one of the issues she planned to confront her Chinese counterparts on during her visit. The Chinese embassy in Washington later denied any overcapacity.

In recent weeks, the Treasury Department has also highlighted concerns about Beijing's financial practices, particularly China's alleged use of “early stage” investments in U.S. technology companies as a means to access data. sensitive.

Meetings like the ones Yellen plans to hold are part of the Biden administration's overall effort to stabilize relations between the superpowers after a year-long communications freeze. That breakdown began with Trump-era tariffs that sparked a near-trade war, and continued after Biden imposed his own trade restrictions on the country.

“Going back to that meeting last November, President Biden and President Xi agreed that they would try to answer the phone a little more,” the senior administration official said. “Both parties realize it’s important to do this to actually manage their relationships more responsibly.”