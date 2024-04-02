Joe Biden, Xi Jinping discuss US-China bilateral relations in phone call

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a telephone call Tuesday morning to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, including progress in the fight against narcotics and cooperation in areas such as intelligence artificial and climate change. This is the first phone call between the two leaders after their summit in Woodside, California last November.

This call builds on previous meetings between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Communist Party, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok on January 27 and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Wang in Munich in 2017. February of this year.

Notably, the last phone call between the two leaders was in July 2022. The call underscores the importance of intense diplomacy to manage tensions and prevent unintended conflict, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call between the two leaders.

A senior administration official told reporters on the eve of the call that the two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the United States and China, the continued importance of strengthening lines of communication and competition management, as well as a range of regional and global issues.

“Of course, we have not changed our approach towards the People's Republic of China, which remains focused on the framework of investment, alignment and competition,” the official said.

Noting that intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, combat misconceptions, prevent unintended conflicts and discover ways to achieve this, the official said, adding that there are also areas of cooperation in which the interests of the two countries align. It's important to work together to solve issues that matter to the American people, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

These areas include counter-narcotics, AI risk and security issues, resuming military-to-military communication channels, and climate issues. The United States and China must maintain close consultations with law enforcement at the technical and other levels to truly drive this substantive law enforcement action, the official added.

The president will also express concern over Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including the recent dangerous action against the Coast Guard against the Philippines' routine maritime operations, the official said.

China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

The United States has previously expressed concerns about China's support for Russia's work in Ukraine and its efforts to help Russia rebuild its defense industrial base, the official said. “We also hope that the two leaders will address a range of other regional and global issues, including efforts to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“On economic and trade issues, President Biden will likely reiterate his concerns about unfair economic practices by the People's Republic of China and indicate that the United States will continue to take actions to protect our economic and national security interests, including by ensuring a fair and equitable playing field for American workers and that technology is not used to undermine our national security, the official said.

Observing that in many conversations with Xi, Biden has consistently stressed the critical importance of respecting human rights, the official said he expects Biden to again raise concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy and human rights violations in the PRC, including in Xinjiang.

Following the leader's call, we will continue to advance our interests through Cabinet-level diplomacy, including visits to the PRC by Treasury Secretary Yellen in the coming days, Secretary of State Blinken and in the coming weeks.

We also expect a call between the Secretary of Defense and the Minister of Defense soon and, of course, to this will be added trips of PRC officials to the United States as well, the official said.