Politics
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping discuss US-China bilateral relations in phone call
This call builds on previous meetings between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Communist Party, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok on January 27 and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Wang in Munich in 2017. February of this year.
Notably, the last phone call between the two leaders was in July 2022. The call underscores the importance of intense diplomacy to manage tensions and prevent unintended conflict, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call between the two leaders.
A senior administration official told reporters on the eve of the call that the two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the United States and China, the continued importance of strengthening lines of communication and competition management, as well as a range of regional and global issues.
Also read: US updates export restrictions on AI chips, tools to China
“Of course, we have not changed our approach towards the People's Republic of China, which remains focused on the framework of investment, alignment and competition,” the official said.
Noting that intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, combat misconceptions, prevent unintended conflicts and discover ways to achieve this, the official said, adding that there are also areas of cooperation in which the interests of the two countries align. It's important to work together to solve issues that matter to the American people, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
These areas include counter-narcotics, AI risk and security issues, resuming military-to-military communication channels, and climate issues. The United States and China must maintain close consultations with law enforcement at the technical and other levels to truly drive this substantive law enforcement action, the official added.
The president will also express concern over Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including the recent dangerous action against the Coast Guard against the Philippines' routine maritime operations, the official said.
China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.
The United States has previously expressed concerns about China's support for Russia's work in Ukraine and its efforts to help Russia rebuild its defense industrial base, the official said. “We also hope that the two leaders will address a range of other regional and global issues, including efforts to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
“On economic and trade issues, President Biden will likely reiterate his concerns about unfair economic practices by the People's Republic of China and indicate that the United States will continue to take actions to protect our economic and national security interests, including by ensuring a fair and equitable playing field for American workers and that technology is not used to undermine our national security, the official said.
Also read: Xi Jinping meets prominent US CEOs, seeks to ease economic concerns
Observing that in many conversations with Xi, Biden has consistently stressed the critical importance of respecting human rights, the official said he expects Biden to again raise concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy and human rights violations in the PRC, including in Xinjiang.
Following the leader's call, we will continue to advance our interests through Cabinet-level diplomacy, including visits to the PRC by Treasury Secretary Yellen in the coming days, Secretary of State Blinken and in the coming weeks.
We also expect a call between the Secretary of Defense and the Minister of Defense soon and, of course, to this will be added trips of PRC officials to the United States as well, the official said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/joe-biden-and-xi-jinping-discuss-us-china-bilateral-ties-during-phone-call-19391276.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Pakistan: Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned in prison
- Joe Biden, Xi Jinping discuss US-China bilateral relations in phone call
- Erdogan candidates defeated as inflation dominates Turkish elections
- Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 60th anniversary with retro studio tour – Redlands Daily Facts
- Three Mountain Hawks land on the CSC Academic All-District Team
- Drew Barrymore's Daughter Surprised Her By Trying On Her Wedding Dress
- SUNY Morrisville Professor Receives President's Volunteer Service Award from Winrock International | tidings
- UK weather: April temperatures likely to soar above average after Easter weekend showers
- SCTV and Freaks and Geeks actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
- How Metas Global Safety Officer approaches online age verification
- Forbes has published the list of billionaires in the world. There are more than ever before – and they are richer.